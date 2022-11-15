Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company

The revue features a five-person, triple-threat cast performing such classic hit songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “Black and Blue," and more.

Nov. 15, 2022  
Just in time for the holidays, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the fifth show of its 2022-2023 "Welcome Home" season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', featuring the music of Thomas "Fats" Waller, conceived by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr., musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, choreography by Dominique Kelley and directed by Wren T. Brown. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' begins preview performances on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:00 pm, with a press opening on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 pm and runs through Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura.

It's 1930's Harlem, and the joint is jumpin'! Nightclubs like "The Cotton Club" and "The Savoy Ballroom" are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy, and mournful. At home on the keyboard is Thomas "Fats" Waller - the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is a musical tribute to Waller's passion for pleasure and play. The revue features a five-person, triple-threat cast performing such classic hit songs like "Honeysuckle Rose," "Your Feet's Too Big," "Black and Blue," "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Right Myself a Letter," "The Jitterbug Waltz," and the iconic title song.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The powerhouse cast is an impressive roster of Los Angeles and New York-based talent. YVETTE CASON(Broadway: Play On!, Dreamgirls. Rubicon: I Dig Rock 'N Roll Music) plays Nell, ROGELIO DOUGLAS, JR.(Postmodern JukeBox. Broadway: The Little Mermaid, In The Heights) plays Andre, CONNIE JACKSON(Broadway: Dreamgirls) is Armelia. Newcomer to the L.A. theatre scene MARTY AUSTIN LAMAR(Coordinator of Musical Theatre at Howard University) takes on the role of Ken and New Yorker ANGELA WILDFLOWER (Broadway: Motown the Musical) joins the company as Charlene. While the character names in Ain't Misbehavin' acknowledge the actors who originated the roles in the 1978 smash hit, Brown says the Rubicon cast will bring their own spirit and spin to the parts, making the show their own.

3-time Tony Award Winner AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' brings the talents of director and actor WREN T. BROWN to the Rubicon for the very first time. Mr. Brown is the founder and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles-based Ebony Repertory Theatre. To set the iconic musical in motion, Brown tapped longtime collaborator, and acclaimed choreographer DOMINIQUE KELLEY. Kelley, whose professional musical theatre career began at twelve years old when he toured with Black and Blue, describes himself as "an avid tap dancer and percussionist, who fuses rhythm patterns with classical movement to create a visual and aural experience." WILLIAM FOSTER McDANIEL brings the shows score to life as Musical Director. McDaniel has conducted musicals all over the country, and has a long history with Ain't Misbehavin', having played the show with the original company at the Aquarius Theatre in L.A.

Scenic Design is by JOHN IACOVELLI. Lighting Design is by ANDREW SCHMEDAKE, who has collaborated with Brown on multiple Ebony Repertory productions. Sound design is by DANNY FIANDACA, (who recently sound designed Rubicon's sold-out smash, In The Heights). Costume Design is by WENDELL C. CARMICHAEL. Properties Design is by KEVIN WILLIAMS. Associate Choreographer is LEE DANIEL. The Production Stage Manager is ART BRICKMAN.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to prominence in America during the twenties. His first recording at the piano was made at the age of 18 and he continued writing, performing, and recording hit songs until his untimely death at 39. His unique "stride" keyboard style is credited with starting the swing craze. The era in which he thrived is known as the Harlem Renaissance. It was a period of rich cross-disciplinary artistic and cultural activity in the African American community in New York City between the end of World War One and the lead-up to World War Two. Artists who were associated with the movement, like Waller, asserted pride in black life and identity, many of them experiencing freedom of expression for the very first time.

Rubicon's production of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' has been conceived by Director Wren T. Brown and his creative team to fully embody the sense of celebration, freedom, and joy that made popular Harlem institutions like "The Cotton Club" the place to be in the twenties and thirties.

In this new conception of the show, the "Pick of Harlem" gathers in a glamorous uptown brownstone in Manhattan to share their talents with each other and an audience full of welcome party guests.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' previews on Wednesday, November 30 & Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 pm; Friday, December 2 at 8:00 pm; with an Opening Night on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 pm (press opening). The production runs through Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 pm.

Performances are Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (followed by a talkback), Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $30.00- $79.50.

To purchase tickets for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', call the Rubicon at (805) 667-2900 or visit rubicontheatre.org. Rubicon Guest Services is located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance), and is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays. Single tickets for each of the shows are also on sale and available via the box office or the company's website: www.rubicontheatre.org.

Season tickets include special savings, guaranteed seating, ticket insurance, free exchanges (with 72 hours' notice), and advance notice of special events. Flex passes are also available at a savings.




