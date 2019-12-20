Fritz Coleman Returns to The Grove Theatre With DEFYING GRAVITY

The Grove Theatre proudly presents Fritz Coleman's DEFYING GRAVITY for two performances only, on Saturday, February 8th at 7:29 pm and Sunday, February 9th at 2:00 pm.

The forecast looks good for smiles and laughter with the breezy, dry delivery that Fritz has honed since his early days as staff comedian at the Comedy Store. Los Angeles Favorite Weatherman Fritz Coleman takes off his weather hat and shares the funniest show ever! He makes baby boomers "LOL". Laugh out Loud with this charming, warm and wild tale of how to defy the odds and gravity on getting older. What happens when parts of your body begin having their own midlife crisis? Why do all your daily conversations include a medical update? Where are we going? Who knows, but if you are old, you made it! Don't miss Fritz' hilarious insight into our BOOMER generation!

Coleman was named "Best Weatherman" in nearly every major paper in Southern California, including the Orange County Register, the San Bernardino Sun, and four times in the Los Angeles Daily News. "...Surprising, incisive and powerful." - Daily Variety

Tickets are $28 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You