Found Theatre Mid-World Players Presents BONNIE & CLYDE

The Found Theatre will host the daring new Long Beach theatre company, Mid-World Players, for its production of "Bonnie & Clyde," a thrilling and sexy musical with a score by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell. After a sold-out, two-night dinner theatre experience at Gladstones of Long Beach, this Tony-nominated musical returns to a new home at The Found Theatre, located at 599 Long Beach Blvd. in the downtown arts district. The show runs February 28th through March 8th, Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, pitting them and their loved ones against the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer, giving rise to such showstopper songs as "How 'Bout A Dance?" and "This World Will Remember Us."

Under the direction of Jesse Seann Atkinson, "Bonnie & Clyde" features a talented cast and live musicians who take the audience along for a ride through the Great Depression, telling the story of the notorious lovers and bank robbers who took the nation by storm. The memorable score is a mixture of rock-a-billy, country, bluegrass and gospel music.

Type of Event: Musical Theatre

Show Title: "Bonnie & Clyde"

Dates & Times: February 28 to March 8; Friday and Saturday 8 pm, Sunday matinee 2 pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You