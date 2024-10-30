Foster Cat Productions to Present ABSURDIST THEATRE: PICASSO AND OTHERS at Hobgoblin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foster Cat Productions will present Absurdist Theatre: Picasso and Others at the Hobgoblin Playhouse. This unique theatrical event will take place on November 15th and 16th at 8 PM, and November 17th at 7 PM.

This production offers an evening of short absurdist plays, beginning with Pablo Picasso's Desire Caught by the Tail, presented in a brand-new translation by France-based theatre artist Milena Karpukhina. The play, rarely staged due to its notorious complexity, hasn't been produced in California since 1959. Paired with Picasso's work is the contemporary absurdist play Tragedy: a tragedy by Will Eno, creating a dialogue on the evolution of absurdist theatre. Directed by Harry White, who also performs alongside Elliot White, this production promises a thought-provoking and engaging experience.

Harry White shares, "people know Pablo Picasso as many things, but a playwright is certainly not one of them. It's said that when he showed his writing to Gertrude Stein she responded with "stick to painting". His plays certainly earn a strong response, whether it be positive or negative, and we're excited to see the audience reaction to something so bizarre and almost impossible to describe."

Elliot White adds, "uncertainty, fear of the unknown, confusion. These words can certainly describe how some feel about theatre of the absurd, but at the same time those words describe how we feel going through our daily lives. There's something oddly comforting in "Absurdity" and we aim to bring audiences together in a way that is a lot more accessible than some might expect of absurdist theatre."

Foster Cat Productions aims to spark conversation about the nature of art through these daring and unconventional works. By exploring the bizarre and poetic elements of Picasso's play, audiences will be challenged to reflect on the purpose of art and its impact.

Tickets are available at https://www.onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=7173.

