Forest Lawn to Celebrate Black History Month With One-Night-Only Performance & Community Event

Forest Lawn-Glendale will celebrate Black History Month with a free, family-friendly event. The evening features a one-night-only performance of moving and enlightening music, dance, poetry, and special-guest speeches celebrating the African American experience and culture, following a community resource fair and reception.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 4:00­­-6:00 PM the Black History Month event will commence with a community resource and networking fair with local education, health, housing, and volunteer resources, along with complimentary refreshments and beverages. At 6:00 PM Forest Lawn, in partnership with producer Charles Lane, will present a performance with a troupe of singers and dancers, a five-piece band, as well as distinguished speakers Anita Ortega and Marie Rogers. Dr. Brenda Threatt and Michael Ellington will narrate the evening festivities.

"Forest Lawn looks forward to celebrating Black History Month with inspiring performances that honor the strength and depth of African American culture," says Rodolfo Saenz, Forest Lawn's Senior Vice President, Marketing. "From the stories told by the stage performers to the craftspeople and community organizations who participate in the resource fair, this event will honor all aspects the African American experience."

Forest Lawn's Black History Month event takes place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 4:00-7:30 PM, inside the Hall of Crucifixion-Resurrection at Forest Lawn-Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205. Doors open at 4:00 PM for the resource fair and pre-show reception with refreshments, music, and prizes, and continues with a 6:30 PM curtain for the performance. Seating will begin at 6:00 PM and is available on a first come, first served basis; standing room only is anticipated. Admission and parking are FREE.

Forest Lawn Museum's exhibition Narcissus Quagliata: Archetypes and Visions in Light and Glass will also be on view in the neighboring Forest Lawn Museum until 5:00 PM. It is the first retrospective exhibition devoted to Narcissus Quagliata, one of the most influential figures in glass art from the past 50 years. From technical advances in glass fusing, to radical stylistic innovations, Quagliata has redefined what it means to be a glass artist and has been instrumental in moving stained glass beyond ecclesiastical and domestic settings and into the realms of public art and avant-garde studio practices for contemporary fine art. Visit www.forestlawn.com for more information.

