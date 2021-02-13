Flashback Video: Cicely Tyson and Blair Underwood in Center Theatre Group's THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

In recognizing the recent passing of legendary actress Cicely Tyson, Blair Underwood joins Center Theatre Group to reflect on his performing alongside her and Vanessa Williams at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2014 in "The Trip to Bountiful" by Horton Foote.

Tyson's performance followed her Tony Award-winning turn in the play on Broadway the previous year. Bountiful marked a return to the stage after nearly a 30-year absence for Tyson, having last appeared on Broadway in "The Corn is Green" in 1983.

Bountiful marked another moment from Bountiful featuring Tyson and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.