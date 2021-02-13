Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flashback Video: Cicely Tyson and Blair Underwood in Center Theatre Group's THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

Tyson’s performance followed her Tony Award-winning turn in the play on Broadway the previous year.

Feb. 13, 2021  

In recognizing the recent passing of legendary actress Cicely Tyson, Blair Underwood joins Center Theatre Group to reflect on his performing alongside her and Vanessa Williams at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2014 in "The Trip to Bountiful" by Horton Foote.

Check out the video below!

Tyson's performance followed her Tony Award-winning turn in the play on Broadway the previous year. Bountiful marked a return to the stage after nearly a 30-year absence for Tyson, having last appeared on Broadway in "The Corn is Green" in 1983.

You can find this and other Scenes from the Vault on the company's Digital Stage, including another moment from Bountiful featuring Tyson and Jurnee Smollett-Bell. See more Scenes from the Vault at CTGLA.org/DigitalStage.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


