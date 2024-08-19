Final Week Approaches For the 2024 Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With closing day for the 2024 Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters fast approaching, some of the season’s most anticipated events are yet to come, making for a thrilling final week of art, music, and entertainment. Discover breathtaking artwork by local artists, nightly music concerts with crowd-favorite performers, and see the awe-inspiring Pageant production, “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion” before the final curtain on Friday, August 30, 2024. Tickets available at www.PageantTickets.com.

Kicking off closing week is the glamorous, Met Gala-inspired extravaganza, Art & Fashion Affair, set for Saturday, August 24, 2024—the final Saturday of this summer’s season! Tickets are required for this exclusive event with proceeds supporting art programming. Gala attendees are invited to dress to impress for a night of art, fun photo opportunities, and entertainment sponsored by Volvo Cars, KOST 103.5, and Yamaha. Headlining the evening, Matt Mauser and his Big Band will bring the music of Frank Sinatra to life with a captivating tribute performance. The event, hosted by actress, writer, and producer Kirsten Vangsness, will also see the conclusion of the season-long raffle for a 2025 Volvo XC60 PHEV Black Edition or $20,000 in cash. Vangness, best known for her portrayal of Penelope Garcia on the CBS series "Criminal Minds” and a longtime Pageant of the Masters fan, will draw the winning raffle ticket and introduce the evening’s performance of the Pageant that continues to mesmerize audiences nightly throughout its summer run.

Dazzling audiences since its opening on July 6, the Pageant of the Masters “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion” is a fresh, innovative theatrical experience where masterpieces come to life and iconic fashion trends take center stage. Inspired by the grandiosity of modern fashion shows and the craftsmanship of historical designs, the 2024 Pageant is a captivating journey through history's most iconic fashion trends and spectacles. Special last minute ticket offers can be found online, making it the perfect opportunity to experience this one-of-a-kind event.

“This year's Pageant production is truly one-of-a-kind, blending art and fashion in a way that’s never been seen before,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, PR and Marketing Director for Festival of Arts. “With only a few more nights left, it's the last chance to experience this spectacular theme before the curtain closes on the 2024 season.”

Throughout the week, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show continues to shine, featuring the work of 120 Orange County artists. As the summer season begins to wrap up, many artists have unveiled new pieces for display and sale, providing fresh opportunities to view and possibly purchase these exceptional works. The open-air gallery setting enhances the experience, allowing for a leisurely stroll through an array of artistic styles and mediums, while engaging directly with the talented artists themselves. This final week is the perfect time to explore new additions and acquire unique pieces before the Festival closes for the season.

Rounding out the Festival’s summer concert series is an array of talented musicians performing daily throughout the final week of the 2024 season. On Sunday, August 25, Grammy-nominated singer Josie James performs “A Life in Song,” followed on Monday, August 26 with Kiki Ebsen’s popular “Joni Mitchell Project.” Soulful R&B crooner Terrell Edwards takes to the Festival stage on Tuesday, August 27 with Laguna Beach’s own 133 Band on Wednesday, August 28. Wrapping up the Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate series on August 29 is renowned soul, jazz and R&B artist Raffia Thomas. On closing day, Friday, August 30, the summer concert season comes to an exciting finale with a soulful, electrifying performance by Mad Dogs and the Englishman - A Tribute to Joe Cocker. For additional details, schedules, and to purchase reserved seating, visitwww.foapom.com/summer-art-show/music-schedule

Both the Festival and Pageant are proudly sponsored by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.5. "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion" will grace the stage nightly through August 30, 2024. A Pageant ticket also serves as a season pass to the 2024 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, taking place now through August 30, 2024. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

