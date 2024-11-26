Festival of Arts Hosts Off​ Site Exhibition at Laguna Beach City Hall, 'Community Curation: Festival Acquisitions'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This winter, the Festival of Arts invites art enthusiasts and the community to explore “Community Curation: Festival Acquisitions,” a compelling exhibit on display at Laguna Beach City Hall from November 18, 2024, to January 10, 2025. The exhibition highlights recent additions to the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection, offering a glimpse into Laguna Beach’s rich artistic history.

“These artworks embody the creativity and legacy that make Laguna Beach unique,” said Christine Georgantas, Director of Exhibits and Events at the Festival of Arts. “Ranging from annual Festival Purchase Awards to collector donations, each piece has passed through the hands of collectors, friends, and family members, showcasing how art shapes and preserves our community’s story. We are proud to share these works, each one deepening our connection to Laguna Beach’s artistic identity.”

“Community Curation: Festival Acquisitions” features an impressive array of works recently acquired through the generosity of collectors, donors, and local families, as well as pieces purchased by the Festival of Arts. Highlights include “Hollywood and Vine” by David Milton, “Sancho Panza” by Matthew Rolston, “Sunlight on Rockport” by Tom Swimm, and “Once Upon Another Time” by Kirsten Whalen, among others. These artworks tell stories that celebrate the transformative power of art in preserving the cultural fabric of Laguna Beach.

This free, limited-time exhibit is located at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, California, 92651. Visitors are welcome Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and every other Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The building is closed every other Friday and on holidays. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and around Laguna Beach.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow. To explore the Festival of Arts’ Permanent Art Collection, check out expert-curated content on the Bloomberg Connects app.

Comments