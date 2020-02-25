FUN HOME Extends By Popular Demand At Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is thrilled to announce that its production of Fun Home will be extended its run through March 8, 2020 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Enjoyed by play and musical lovers alike, Fun Home brings forward aspects of our society that do not often take center stage! Alison's volatile and brilliant father has just died unexpectedly, sparking an achingly beautiful journey of self-discovery and her own journey as an LGBTQ writer, artist, and woman. Join us for this refreshingly honest, wholly original, and intimately emotional musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes that won just about every major New York award during its time on and off Broadway.

NOTE: Fun Home contains adult language, themes and content. Not recommended for those under the age of 13.

The production is directed by Marya Mazor, and she is joined by Lex Leigh (music director), Bradley Kaye (scenic designer), Ryan Brodkin (sound designer), Andrea Heilman (lighting designer), Bradley Lock (costume designer), Kelsey Somerville (stage manager) and Lindsey Alterman (assistant director).

Starring in the Chance's production of Fun Home are returning artists Ron Hastings (Ragtime) as Bruce Bechdel and Matt Bolden (Big Fish) as Roy, Mark, Pete, Bobby and Jeremy. They are joined by Chance newcomers Ashlee Espinosa as Alison Bechdel, Madelyn Velazquez as Medium Alison, Holly Reichert as Small Alison, Jennifer Richardson as Helen Bechdel, Reese Hewitt as Christian Bechdel, Christopher Patow as John Bechdel, and Ketino Christopher as Joan.

The Executive Producers for this production are The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar, and Bette & Wylie Aitken are the Season Producers for the entire 2020 Season.





