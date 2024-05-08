Rubicon Theatre Company Kicks Off First Week of

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the launch of its new special event series, “VENTURA LIVE! Music, Laughter and Magic,” featuring one-night and short-run concerts, jam sessions, new play readings, magic nights, comedy, and much more. The series runs from May 11 - June 15, 2024.

From a reading of a new rock-and-roll musical to a side-splitting comedy and soulful tributes, this diverse series promises something for everyone. Rubicon is also thrilled to open a new outdoor patio for patrons to enjoy just in time for the VENTURA LIVE series (and beyond), featuring food trucks and specially crafted themed cocktails. Food trucks and cocktail service starts 2 hours before showtime and goes through intermission. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. All events will take place at Rubicon’s home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, 1006 E. Main Street. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

"We are thrilled to launch our new series ‘VENTURA LIVE!’ an exciting milestone for us,” says Karyl Lynn Burns, Producing Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre Company.

“The ideas came from a desire to make the theatre more of a community hub,” continues Burns, “and to welcome new audiences to our venue.”

“Our goal is to produce and present events between our mainstage theatrical productions and on off-nights at the theatre,” continues Burns, “and to expand our offerings with a diverse range of live entertainment that will bring more music, joy and laughter to audiences of all ages at an affordable price. (Most events are between $20 and $40, with some free.) With such a diverse lineup of talent and entertainment, VENTURA LIVE! has something for everyone to enjoy."

This Weekend’s Lineup:

Sat., May 11 @ 7 pm

MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC

Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend with Hit Songs by Iconic Women in Music of the ’60s and ’70s

Tickets: $39.50

Starring HEATHER YOUMANS

Featuring Special Musical Guests RAINEE BLAKE, Therese Curatolo, Malynda Hale, AND STEPHANIA POURGOURI

Directed by Dan Fishbach

Musical Direction by Brendan Coyle

HEATHER YOUMANS (from Dark of the Moon at Rubicon), an all-star band and special musical guests from “The Voice,” and “American Idol,” as they celebrate the hit songs and stories of the most iconic women in music from the 1960s and 70s, including Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Olivia Newton-John, Stevie Nicks, Karen Carpenter, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Linda Ronstadt and more! Journey through the “golden age of popular music” -- from Laurel Canyon folk songs and Woodstock rock anthems to the rise of disco and protest songs that empowered a generation.

Featured Food Truck: INDULGIA EATS will be serving mouthwatering food from 5 pm through intermission. A blend of 'Indul'gence and Nostal'gia', Indulgia's cuisine is a celebration of traditional Indo-Global eats paired with a SoCal flair, lending a unique culinary journey that engages all the senses.

Sunday, May 12 @ 3 pm (Mother’s Day)

FROM BROOKLYN TO BROADWAY

Tony and Emmy Award-Winner Lillias White in Concert

Tickets: $39.50

Music Director Abdul Hamid Royal

Star of 16 (count ‘em, 16!) Broadway shows, including her recent triumph in Hadestown on Broadway, divine diva Lillias White brings her special blend of charisma and star-power to the Rubicon stage for a special Mother’s Day Concert to perform some of Broadway’s best-loved songs. White is internationally recognized for her work on both the stage and screen. Her performance in Cy Coleman’s Broadway musical The Life won her the TONY® Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second TONY® Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Rubicon audiences will remember White for her ovation-winning roles in The Best is Yet to Come (also Off-Broadway, Drama Desk Award), and for Gem of the Ocean. In addition to several Broadway cast albums, White has recorded the critically acclaimed albums “Get Yourself Some Happy!” and “From Brooklyn to Broadway.”

The VENTURA LIVE! Series is produced by ANTHONY M. COLOMBO and JULIA DONLON for Rubicon, and JAY PONTI for Be the Revolution.

To purchase tickets online, or for more information about VENTURA LIVE!, visit www.rubicontheatre.org.Tickets are also available by phone at 805.667.2900, or may be purchased in-person at Rubicon Theatre Company’s home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001 (Laurel entrance). Guest Services is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Comments