Barnsdall Art Park Foundation to Present the Return of Barnsdall Fridays Wine Tasting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barnsdall Art Park Foundation will present the return of its popular fundraiser, Barnsdall Fridays Wine Tasting, which after a hiatus since 2019, is back in full swing for 2024. The event, which has always attracted sell-out crowds, takes place on the West Lawn of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House, Los Angeles' only UNESCO World Heritage site, every Friday between Memorial Day and Labor Day (May 31 to August 30) from 5:30pm to 9pm. The opening event is already selling out quickly, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets for maximum comfort!

Marking its 15th season, the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation's signature fundraising event supports the Park, its arts programing and landscaping, which includes the recent restoration of the historic Olive Grove, which dates back to the 1890s. With green spaces being more important than ever, Barnsdall Park welcomes all Angelenos to the Park. For wine tastings, the gated area on the West Lawn will be designated to those 21 years and older to sip wine, picnic, enjoy panoramic views, and watch the sunset for another not-to-be-missed season at this iconic cultural destination, which features Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House, a world-class art gallery, art center, and theatre on its campus.

Ongoing partner Silverlake Wine will curate their fine selection of boutique artisanal wines and rotating food trucks will be on offer from popular LA haunts, including Triple Beam Pizza and Ardi's Eats & Sweets. Popular DJs will feature over the course of the series, including DJ edma2z and Dougee Dimensional, a founding member and vocalist of electronic lounge group, The Gentle People. Through July 20, guests can also visit the COLA exhibition on view at DCA's Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), which is the culminating presentation of the recipients of the City of Los Angeles Independent Master Artist Project grant program for visual arts and design.

As part of the series, a limited number of tours of the interior of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House will be available for a premium ticket price throughout the evening.

Guests who book the tours will get to view Ravi GuneWardena: Ikebana for Hollyhock House. The installation, which runs through fall, features striking new ikebana by GuneWardena, which reanimate the interiors of the Frank Lloyd Wright-described "garden house" through the Japanese art of flower arranging, further showcasing the influence of Japanese art and design on the site-built simultaneously with Wright's Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), in collaboration with the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation (BAPF) and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation (LAPF) recently installed showcase native plantings at Hollyhock House, which wine tasting guests will see onsite. The new native gardens designed by landscape-design studio TERREMOTO celebrate the beauty and sustainability of native plants, featuring nearly 500 native plants.

Wine tasting tickets cost $45 and $70 with a guided tour of Hollyhock House. Designated Driver tickets available for $15 with entry only and wine tasting not included. Purchase tickets to be a part of this unforgettable comeback celebration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barnsdall-art-park-foundation-presents-friday-night-wine-tasting-21-tickets-59078739099

The Park is located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Parking is very limited; rideshare and public transportation are highly encouraged.

Comments