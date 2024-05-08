AME Institute to Present Theater Bootcamp In Partnership With USITT And Santa Susana High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AME Institute will present the upcoming Theater Bootcamp, in collaboration with the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) and Santa Susana High School. The Bootcamp is set to take place from July 29th to August 1st, 2024 at Santa Susana High School, and will offer participants an invaluable opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in theater production and entertainment industry safety.

The Theater Bootcamp will feature two comprehensive workshops:

1. Jay O. Glerum Rigging Masterclass: ENTRY LEVEL (July 29-30): Led by industry experts, the entry-level track is geared towards those needing to reaffirm their knowledge of or build upon their understanding of the basics in counterweight rigging safety and operations. This class helps to prepare classroom theatre teachers and non-professional technicians for industry-level, safety practices using theatre counterweight systems for rigging scenery and lighting to increase safe working environments in schools and community theatres. The two-day curriculum covers rigging basics, terminology, hardware, systems, tools, and safe practices. Attendees are issued the Jay O. Glerum Stage Rigging Handbook and use this text as a reference.

2. OSHA 10 General Industry Training- Entertainment Focus (July 31- August 1): Safety is paramount in the entertainment industry, and this workshop will equip participants with essential Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training tailored specifically for the entertainment sector. OSHA-10 General Industry Training with an Entertainment Focus covers personal protective equipment, health hazards, electrical safety, slips, trips, and falls, stairways and ladders, scaffolds, fall protection, hazard communication/globally harmonized system, materials handling, storage, use, and disposal, hand and portable powered tool safety, and struck-by hazards.

The collaboration between AME Institute, USITT, and Santa Susana High School underscores a commitment to fostering excellence and safety in theater production. Participants will benefit from the expertise of industry professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a dynamic and enriching learning experience. Both the Jay. O. Glerum Rigging Masterclass and the OSHA 10 General Industry Training class will be hosted in Santa Susana High School's state-of-the-art performing arts facility. This facility is home of the TrouArts program where students are offered up to 27 performing arts classes and certify in one of the five pathways. The program produces over 20 productions each year in collaboration with industry professionals.

The AME Institute Theater Bootcamp is open to theater educators, professionals, and anyone eager to expand their skills in theater production and safety (must be 18+ to register). Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

For more information and registration details, please visit https://www.ameinstitute.org/theaterbootcamp24 .

