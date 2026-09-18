FOREVER IN THERE OR F*CK AROUND AND FIND OUT to Open at Theatre of NOTE
The world premiere features Amberlee Clark, Henry Cruz, Scout Gutzmerson, Kathleen O'Grady, Armando Torres, and Elizabeth Trieu.
Theatre of NOTE has announced the world premiere production of Forever in There or F*ck Around and Find Out, written by Ashley Rose Wellman and directed by Spenser Davis, opening Thursday, October 8, at 8pm. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Amberlee Clark, Henry Cruz, Scout Gutzmerson, Kathleen O'Grady, Armando Torres, and Elizabeth Trieu.
There will be one preview performance on Wednesday, October 7, at 8pm, and performances will continue Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 7pm, and Monday at 8pm through November 7. Theatre of NOTE is located at 1517 N. Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028. Preview tickets are $20, regular tickets are $30, and $20 discount tickets are available for students, seniors, and vets.
Two amateur conflict journalists who were kidnapped for ransom during an ill-advised trip to an active war zone are released after years of captivity. They struggle to adjust to “normal life” while navigating their complex feelings for each other, the enormous debts they owe their loved ones, and the weird ramifications of what happens after you f*ck around and find out.
Set design is by Mark Mendelson, lighting design is by Matt Richter, costume design is by Shona Young, and sound design is by Stephanie Yackovetsky. Assistant director is Julia Hibner, and stage manager is Maya Gonzalez. Producer is Bill Voorhees, and associate producers are J.T. Melaragno, Tamika Katon-Donegal, and Stephanie Yackovetsky.
Ashley Rose Wellman is a playwright/screenwriter based in Los Angeles. Her 2023 Theatre of NOTE production of Kill Shelter won five LADCC Awards, and the Ted Schmitt Award for World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play, co-sponsored by The Black List. It was named a Distinguished Production at the Stage Raw Awards, won 10 StageSceneLA 'Scenie' Awards, and three LATheatreBites Awards. She was awarded the Humanitas PLAY LA Award, was commissioned with a grant from the Humanitas Foundation, is a two-time finalist and six-time semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and was highlighted on the 2020 Kilroys List. Her work has been developed and/or produced at Pasadena Playhouse, The Blank Theatre, Antaeus Theatre Company, IAMA Theatre Company, The Echo Theater Company, Midnight Summit Ensemble, The University of Southern California, and the Valdez Theatre Conference.
Spenser Davis is a director/playwright/filmmaker who made his LA directing debut with Philip Dawkins' Le Switch, netting six StageSceneLA honors including Best Director. In Chicago, he received the Michael Maggio Directing Fellowship at The Goodman Theatre. Productions include premieres of Beth Steel's Labyrinth and Jessica Swale's Blue Stockings, Shannon O'Neill's May the Road Rise Up and The Kelly Girls, and Michael Perlman's At the Table, making Best of Year lists in the Chicago Tribune and Time Out Magazine, and named “One of the Best Shows of the Decade” by renowned critic Kris Vire. He developed new work at the Colorado New Play Festival, Steppenwolf 1700, American Blues Theater, and Broken Nose Theatre. Directorial include the Jeff Award (Chicago), B. Iden Payne Award (Austin), and the M. Elizabeth Osborn New Play Award from the ATCA
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Dinner with Friends
Santa Monica Playhouse (9/26-9/27) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
|
It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19) VIDEOS
|
Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
|
New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26) PHOTOS
|
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20) PHOTOS
|
Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)