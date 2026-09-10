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Video: Thomas Hobson Stars as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at La Mirada

The dark comedy musical opens its run at the Southern California venue this fall.

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LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is coming to La Mirada Theatre, and the venue has shared a new video introducing Thomas Hobson in the role of Seymour ahead of the production's run. The clip offers audiences an early look at the actor stepping into the role of the mild-mannered flower shop worker whose discovery of a strange and demanding plant sets off the musical's chain of events.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is a musical comedy with music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, based on the low-budget 1960 film of the same name. The story follows Seymour Krelborn, an employee at a struggling Skid Row flower shop, who cultivates an unusual plant that brings him fame and fortune but demands a steep price to survive.

The production is set to run at La Mirada Theatre from September 18 through October 11, 2026, placing it in the venue's upcoming season lineup following its recent staging of ANASTASIA. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has continued to build out its 2026 programming with a mix of new and returning productions for regional audiences.

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