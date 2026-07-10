ORIGINS to Open at Theatre of NOTE With 7 World Premiere One-Acts

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ORIGINS is set to be presented this summer, featuring world, premiere one-acts by seven of Los Angeles' most critically-acclaimed playwrights: June Carryl (Blue, The Wrong Party), Phinneas Kiyomura (Supper, Nimrod), Erik Patterson, (He Asked For It, I Wanna Hold Your Hand) Adam Szymkowicz (Hearts Like Fists, Clown Bar) Jacqueline Wright (Have You Seen Alice, Eat Me), Steve Yockey (Mercury, The Flight Attendant, Dead Boy Detectives), and Kirsten Vangsness (Mess, Outdated). ORIGINS will preview on Thursday, July 23 at 8pm (press opening) and will run through Sunday, August 2 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

ORIGINS, a benefit for Theatre of NOTE, unites an extraordinary group of acclaimed writers within a singular production featuring their new works. For decades, these playwrights have significantly helped shape the landscape of theater in Los Angeles, and their voices are widely recognized and acclaimed.

This unique production is also directed by some of the most exciting, leading directors in Los Angeles theater: Tom Detrinis, Shayne Eastin, Alina Phelan, Tom Lenk, Dana Schwartz, and Neil Weiss.

For 44 years, Theatre of NOTE (which originally stood for New One-Act Theatre Ensemble) has been a home for bold, original work and the artists who create it. Origins continues that legacy by bringing together established and beloved voices in support of the next generation of new theater.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Origins will preview on Thursday, July 22 at 8pm (press opening) and will run through Sunday, August 2 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood. Ticket prices: from $25 to $45.

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