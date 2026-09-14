 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: THE FAMILY ALBUM's 'Golden Child' Featured in New La Jolla Playhouse Series

New video series spotlights the Bing siblings from the musical's world-premiere run.

By:



La Jolla Playhouse has introduced a new video series called Sibling Sessions, kicking things off with a performance of "Golden Child" from THE FAMILY ALBUM. The clip centers on the three Bing siblings, eldest sister Charlotte, middle child Mia, and youngest son Daniel, as tensions surface following their mother's hospitalization and Mia's return home after a long absence. 

THE FAMILY ALBUM features a book by Sam Chanse, with music and lyrics by MILCK (Connie K. Lim) and AG (Adrianne Gonzalez). The musical follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing as she returns to her childhood home just as her career appears to be on the verge of a breakthrough, forcing a reckoning with old family wounds.

The production had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse under the direction of Jess McLeod. The Sibling Sessions recordings were underwritten by Carolyn and Jeff Levin, and the Playhouse has indicated that additional videos from the series will be released in the coming weeks.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on La Jolla Playhouse
Recent Articles
Video: New Preview of THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse
Video: New Preview of THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse
8/6/2026
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
It's A Lot in Los Angeles It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19) VIDEOS
Jane Austen UnScripted in Los Angeles Jane Austen UnScripted
Kings Road Park (9/12-9/27)
Melt : The Play in Los Angeles Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
New Works Festival in Los Angeles New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26)
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding in Los Angeles Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20) PHOTOS
Worthy in Los Angeles Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)
Los Únicos in Los Angeles Los Únicos
Teatro Frida Kahlo (10/10-10/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets