Video: THE FAMILY ALBUM's 'Golden Child' Featured in New La Jolla Playhouse Series
New video series spotlights the Bing siblings from the musical's world-premiere run.
La Jolla Playhouse has introduced a new video series called Sibling Sessions, kicking things off with a performance of "Golden Child" from THE FAMILY ALBUM. The clip centers on the three Bing siblings, eldest sister Charlotte, middle child Mia, and youngest son Daniel, as tensions surface following their mother's hospitalization and Mia's return home after a long absence.
THE FAMILY ALBUM features a book by Sam Chanse, with music and lyrics by MILCK (Connie K. Lim) and AG (Adrianne Gonzalez). The musical follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing as she returns to her childhood home just as her career appears to be on the verge of a breakthrough, forcing a reckoning with old family wounds.
The production had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse under the direction of Jess McLeod. The Sibling Sessions recordings were underwritten by Carolyn and Jeff Levin, and the Playhouse has indicated that additional videos from the series will be released in the coming weeks.
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