Video: THE FAMILY ALBUM's 'I Can Do That' Featured in La Jolla Playhouse Series
The clip showcases Mia Bing, the musical's aspiring singer-songwriter, performed by Aury Krebs.
La Jolla Playhouse's Sibling Sessions series has posted a new visual EP performance titled "I Can Do That," the second installment drawn from THE FAMILY ALBUM. The clip showcases Mia Bing, the musical's aspiring singer-songwriter, performed by Aury Krebs, and frames the song as Mia's "I want" number, a moment the theatre describes as raising the question of how far someone will go for their dreams and whether Mia's desire to belong runs deeper than her ambition to break into the music industry.
THE FAMILY ALBUM features a book by Sam Chanse, with music and lyrics by MILCK (Connie K. Lim) and AG (Adrianne Gonzalez). The musical follows Mia Bing, a singer-songwriter on the cusp of a career breakthrough who returns to her childhood home and confronts unresolved tension within her family.
The production, directed by Jess McLeod and conceived by MILCK and McLeod, had its world premiere run at La Jolla Playhouse. The recordings for the Sibling Sessions series were underwritten by Carolyn and Jeff Levin.
The new video follows the series' first entry, a performance of "Golden Child" featuring the three Bing siblings, Charlotte, Mia and Daniel, as family tensions surface after their mother's hospitalization. That earlier Sibling Sessions clip launched the series following the musical's premiere engagement in San Diego.
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