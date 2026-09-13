Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Encore Theatre Company

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rooted in Faustian legend, a horticultural horror musical takes over Tulare for the next three weeks. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s Little Shop of Horrors highlights the dangers of greed and talking plants as destitute protagonist Seymour Krelbourn discovers his mysterious fly-trap plant may suddenly seem more demonic than anticipated.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

There’s a subtle, unintentional irony in putting on a musical with a finale called “Don’t Feed The Plants” in the Central Valley, the agricultural capital of California, where crops are grown with the blood and sweat of farmworkers. The production itself does not make any connection to this, nor did it really seem necessary to. Does the location make the material itself feel richer for focusing on a plant that offers promises of survival that turn increasingly lucrative? Maybe. Does an audience in the Central Valley, a part of California that supports the state while often being overlooked by the rest of the state, connect even more with characters like Seymour and Audrey, who get tossed around without any appreciation by dominant figures in their lives like Mr. Mushnik and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.? Possibly. Is this reviewer trying too hard to be clever? Probably.

The Urchins (Rosa Barber, Kindred Gilmore,

Jenniferr Hamilton), Seymour (Bryce Forsyth), and

Audrey II face Mr. Mushnik (Myra Garcia).

That said, the Encore Theatre audience certainly connected with the show. This little theatre, with fewer than 100 seats, had one of the most attentive, most engaged, and loudest crowds this reviewer has experienced in a community theatre setting. Nothing quite compares to the way the audience erupted when the lights went down after the finale. The production was good, and much of the feedback that the audience gave throughout the show was warranted. But it was surprising to hear so much of it.

This was the fourth live production of Little Shop of Horrors that this reviewer has seen. Each has been distinctive and varied (especially in creative ways of bringing Audrey II to life). However, there has been one constant: Audreys I and II stand out among the talent. This production is no different. From Audrey’s (Emilie Walker) heartfelt Act I showstopper “Somewhere That’s Green” to Audrey II’s (Ella Clausen) confident gumption throughout the show, these two characters make the show shine. Walker did not slip for a moment into the common trap for Audrey actors of impersonating Little Shop of Horrors legend Ellen Greene, who originated the role in the Off-Broadway and West End productions before reprising it in the 1986 film. Instead, Walker firmly made the role her own. Likewise, Clausen brought a fresh, bold, and unique approach to the mean, green mother from outer space. She commanded complete attention every moment she appeared on stage; the audience was delighted to oblige.

Sometimes, the Urchins, the Greek chorus based on ‘60s girl groups, closely compete with the Audreys for the title of Best in Show. This set of Urchins (Kindred Gilmore, Rosa Barber, Jennifer Hamilton), despite providing the show with consistent sassiness, was not as competitive as Seymour (Bryce Forsyth). Forsyth brought an enthusiastic energy to Seymour and completely sold the nerdy klutz character. He kept up well with the speedier songs that challenge Seymour, and he had wonderful chemistry with both Audreys.

"Suddenly Seymour" with Bryce Forsyth and Emilie

Walker

This is a small community theatre production. As such, one can expect imperfections. Some performers had difficulty at times with intonation, pitch, and enunciation. However, every person on stage sounded quite good when singing within their appropriate range. The microphones did not always seem as loud or as clear as they needed to be: Myra Garcia performed well as Mr. Mushnik, but I often strained to hear them.

Overall, the production was enjoyable. The sets were well-made; the lighting was interesting. It may be a small community theatre, but they know what they’re doing.

The Encore Theatre Company also has an Encores Kids program, which performed before the musical. This charming pre-show ‘60s medley showcased the children of Tulare being brought up in the theatre, who will one day lead the main shows themselves.

Little Shop of Horrors runs at the Encore Theatre in Tulare until September 26.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...