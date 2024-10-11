FIRST DATE Comes to Chromolume Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chromolume Theatre has announced its first production after a six-year producing hiatus, the Broadway musical comedy First Date. With book by Austin Winsberg,music and lyrics by Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, and directed by James Esposito, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Michael Angel, Christopher Baker, Troy Dailey, Olivia Leyva, Paloma Malfavon, Andreas Pantazis, Kendre Scott, Natalie Scott, and Rachel Yoffe. The musical director is Jonny Perl and choreographer is Michael Marchak. Opening is set for Friday, November 15, at 8pm, and the run will continue through December 1 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046.



The show: when blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. First Date had its world premiere at Seattle’s ACT Theatre in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2013. The show has had productions in Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Australia, London, and Moscow (where it continues to run today).



Scenic and sound designs are by James Esposito, lighting design is by Justin Kelley-Cahill, and costume design is by Kara McLeod. Assistant director isBrianne Lopez, intimacy coordinator is Ariella Salinas Fiore, and stage manager is Emily Ellis.



Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.chrtheatre.com. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.

