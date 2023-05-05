Eugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This Month

Drama Desk winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack's The Pack Plays will be presented at the Groundlings Theatre on Sunday, May 21st at 7 pm at the Groundlings Gary Austin Stage (7280 Melrose Ave). The performance is a rotating modern anthology series of short original comedies by Eugene Pack featuring a cast from Broadway, TV, and film. The Pack Players are back live and in person.

The cast includes: Julie Brown, Mitch Silpa, Lynne Marie Stewart, Debbon Ayer, Constance Forslund, Andy Goldberg, Paul Mabon, Nnamdi Ngwe, Dayle Reyfel, Joshua Turchin, Beth Triffon, Beki Lane, and Trent Culkin.

During the past few years, Pack's short comedies have been presented on The Pack Podcast benefitting The Entertainment Community Fund and also in a regular zoom series with performers including Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Eva Marie Saint, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, John Leguizamo, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, Margaret Cho, Pamela Adlon, Justin Long, Molly Shannon, Tate Donovan, Sherri Shepherd, Cheryl Hines, Rachel Dratch, Rob Morrow, Laraine Newman, George Wendt, Carol Kane, Renee Taylor and so many more.

Tickets may be purchased online at: Click Here.

About Eugene Pack:

Eugene Pack is the creator of the long-running hit comedy sensation "Celebrity Autobiography" which ran on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. This is the critically acclaimed comedy show where celebrities act out other celebrity memoirs on stage. Pack won the Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Event." The show tours the United States and abroad, including London's West End, Australia's Sydney Opera House, and the Edinburgh Festival.

Pack is also an Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer. He was nominated for Outstanding Writing for Variety, Comedy or Music for the special "America: A Tribute to Heroes," which won the Emmy for Outstanding Special. Pack is the creator and executive producer of CMT's longest running series, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Los Angeles Times called him a "Prodigiously gifted storyteller."