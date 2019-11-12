Emo Nite LA To Take Over Webster Hall

After selling out the legendary Webster Hall earlier this summer, Emo Nite LA will be making their return to New York City for their very first Late Nite show. Opening doors at 11:00pm on Saturday, November 23rd, this will be a nite any other. Tickets are on sale now at http://emonite.la/nyc1123.

After the venue re-opened earlier this year, the Emo Nite LA founders (Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed) brought along Kenny Vasoli (The Starting Line), Craig Owens (Chiodos, BXC), Awsten Knight (Waterparks), Captain Cuts and Dying in Designer for a sold-out party that featured a string quartet and ballerinas. In 2017, Emo Nite took over the Studio and Grand Ballroom, bringing together Machine Gun Kelly, Will Pugh (Cartel), Halsey, LPX, Matt Good (From First To Last), The Spill Canvas, pronoun, Oso Oso, Craig Owens and so many more for a nite unlike anything New York had ever seen. Given the track record of these last few events, it's safe to say this will not be like your typical club night. Emo Nite LA is truly different from any other emo evening that exists and has ensured that they are a mainstay of the entertainment calendar across the country.

Some of the most incredible and diverse names in the entertainment world have joined the Emo Nite family including The Used, From First to Last with Sonny Moore, Anthony Green, Good Charlotte, Andrew McMahon, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Underoath, New Found Glory, Mike Shinoda, Mark Hoppus, Lil Peep, The All-American Rejects, Post Malone, All Time Low, Travis Mills, Tyler Posey, Sleeping With Sirens, Machine Gun Kelly, 3OH!3, Captain Cuts, Vic Mensa, Kenny Vasoli, Yungblud and so many more.

In addition to the monthly parties at The Echo/Echoplex, they have successfully curated and produced two full-day festivals with Emo Nite Day and have booked coveted spots on lineups at noteworthy festivals like Life is Beautiful, Slam Dunk, EST Fest, the Vans Warped Tour, Firefly, Wicker Park Fest and BUKU in addition to their own independent touring. Outside of curating one of a kind events, the Emo Nite founders have created successful clothing collaborations with companies like OBEY, Urban Outfitters, PLEASURES, Rose in Good Faith, Chinatown Market, OWSLA, Petrified Good and artist Brendan Donnelly, while currently featuring an exclusive collection within Hot Topic stores across the US and online.

Shortly after this event, Emo Nite LA will be celebrating their five year anniversary at their home - The Echoplex and Echo. Over the last five years, Emo Nite has been where people meet the loves of their lives, the place bands reunite, the home for once in a lifetime performances, the place to be in Los Angeles and a name synonymous with iconic parties, merch collections and most importantly, a family.

Above all else, Emo Nite LA brings together people who share the love of emo rock music from the 90's, 2000's, and today, changing the idea of what a music event can be. For more information on Emo Nite LA, head to https://emonite.com.





