El Capitan Theatre To Screen Limited Engagements of Six Disney Classics

Six Disney favorites will return to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre from February 24 through March 1. The limited engagement includes screenings of MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND, THE ARISTOCATS, DUMBO, THE RESCUERS, BOLT, and OLIVER AND COMPANY. Tickets are on sale now.

“MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND” will screen February 24 at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., with tickets priced at $5 as part of the theatre’s Big Screen Big Deal $5 Tuesday. “THE ARISTOCATS” will play February 25; “DUMBO” on February 26; and “THE RESCUERS” on February 27, each with showtimes at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. “BOLT” will screen February 28 at 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and “OLIVER AND COMPANY” will conclude the series March 1 at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. Tickets for all other showtimes are $10 for guests of all ages. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

“MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND” reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the Muppets joining Tim Curry as Long John Silver in a comedic adventure at sea. “THE ARISTOCATS” follows Duchess and her kittens through Paris after a greedy butler attempts to steal their inheritance. “DUMBO” tells the story of a young elephant who discovers he can fly, while “THE RESCUERS” centers on Bernard and Miss Bianca’s mission to save a young girl from Madame Medusa. “BOLT” follows a canine TV star who believes his on-screen superpowers are real as he journeys across the country, and “OLIVER AND COMPANY” offers an animated take on Oliver Twist, set in New York City and featuring music by Billy Joel, Huey Lewis, and Bette Midler.

Tickets are available now through the El Capitan Theatre box office and official ticketing channels.