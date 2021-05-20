Edward James Olmos, Danny Glover, Josefina Lopez, and More Demanded California Save Small Performing Arts Theaters

Hollywood stars came out to demand California save small performing arts theaters at a press conference supporting State Senator Susan Rubio's Senate Bill 805 (SB 805), "Save The Performing Arts Act of 2021" on Wednesday, May 19 at Josefina López' CASA 0101 Theatre.

SB 805, entitled, "Save The Performing Arts Act of 2021," is the first bill in the nation that will create a critical funding infrastructure to help assist Small Nonprofit Performing Arts Companies (SNPAC) with average adjusted gross revenues equal to, or less than $1.4 million, to be adjusted every five years based on the California Consumer Price Index. SB 805 will direct the California Arts Council to establish the California Nonprofit Performing Arts Paymaster, which will provide low-cost payroll and paymaster services to SNPACs. This legislation will establish the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund to ensure that SNPACs can pay all workers minimum wage, particularly workers in marginalized communities. Small nonprofit theaters are incubators for playwrights, actors, designers, directors and other artists. They have historically provided networking opportunities and mentorship for Black, Indigenous and People of Color artists to facilitate connections necessary for career advancement by providing performance experience that helps to open doors to larger, less accessible companies. Furthermore, SNPACs contribute to the economic growth, social well-being and cultural vitality of the local communities they serve. Learn more at https://saveperformingartsact.org/ and https://sd22.senate.ca.gov.