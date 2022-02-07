Echo LABFEST 2022 Readings to Take Place Online

The Echo Theater Company has moved the previously announced Echo LABFest 2022, readings of seven new plays developed in the company's Playwright's Lab under the leadership of Brian Otaño and Hannah Wolf, online. All readings will now be available to stream via Zoom at www.echotheatercompany.com/2021-echo-playwrights-lab, Feb. 15 - Feb. 20, 2022:



• Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.: Mother of God by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez

Raising a teenage Jesus is hard enough, but when Holy Mary, Mother of God, decides to divorce the big G himself, all hell breaks loose. Directed by Susan Dalian and featuring Christian Henley, Cornelius Jones, Rebecca Metz, Sophia Ramos, Yolanda Snowball and Tonatiuh.



• Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Hurt People by LaDarrion Williams

A coming-of-age story that takes on the art of Black masculinity, Black manhood, and how true the saying "hurt people hurt people" really is. Directed by Ignoisco Miles and featuring Christopher Akens, Abraham Amkpa, DeJuan Christopher, Roderick Davis, Atika Greene, and Mildred Marie Langford.



• Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Helicopter Typhoon Carabao! Or, To Survive an Apocalypse Now by Amanda L. Andrei

It's 1976, and the Philippines is a mess! Some crazy filmmaker named Francis Ford Coppola is shooting an epic action-adventure war movie called "Apocalypse Now," and he and his crew are treating the homeland like it's a neocolonial playground. Directed by Rebecca Wear and featuring Jessica Andres, Earl Baylon, Danice Cabanela, Alexis Camins, Tess Lina, Michael R. Rosete and Irene Suico Soriano.



• Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Beheading Columbus by Diana Burbano

Lana looks white; her sister Susi doesn't. Through love and a massive sense of humor, the sisters work at decolonizing themselves from the inside out. Directed by Celia Mandela Rivera and featuring Troy Blendell, Gloria Ines, Amir Levi, Bella Medina and Jenelle Valle.



• Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.: Lucky by Liza Powel O'Brien

What harms are being done in the effort to do good? In this super-realistic, sometimes absurdist exploration into the nature and practice of philanthropy, a committee of do-gooders gathers to decide which "underprivileged teen" should get a scholarship to college. Direced by Kate Sullivan and featuring Eve Gordon, Sharon Lawrence, Elizabeth Liang, Brooke Lyons Osswald, Christopher Rivas and Xochitl Romero.



• Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Proud Boy by June Carryl

A Black officer investigating the murder of a Black motorist by a White police officer is faced with a dilemma when the officer under investigation threatens to reveal incriminating evidence about her husband. Directed by Michael Matthews and featuring John Colella, Christian Henley and Julanne Chidi Hill.



• Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m.: Grief World by Hannah Kenah

A dark-comedy deep-dive into misogyny that derides the notion of healing - especially via equestrian therapy. Directed by Hannah Wolf and featuring Makeda Declet, Erin Henriques, Anna LaMadrid, Marie Ponce, Jenny Soo, Paige Tautz, Lauren White and Jacqueline Wright.



Zoom links available at www.echotheatercompany.com/2021-echo-playwrights-lab.