EUREKA DAY, AMADEUS And More Set for Pasadena Playhouse 2025/2026 Season

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the Mainstage offerings for the 2025/2026 Season, kicking off with an all new Pasadena Playhouse production of Jonathan Spector's 2025 Tony Award-winning, razor-sharp satire Eureka Day.

Season also includes a new production of Peter Shaffer's Tony Award and Oscar-winning masterpiece, Amadeus; the critically acclaimed new musical Mexodus, a groundbreaking, live-looped, hip hop musical experience by and featuring Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson.

The season also features the next production in the Playhouse's American Musical Project—the world premiere of an updated script of Lerner and Loewe's classic musical Brigadoon. Plus one more show to be announced at a later date.

In addition to their Mainstage season, the Playhouse announces upcoming Youth and Family Programming. Hamid Rahmanian's Song of the North created, designed, and directed by Hamid Rahmanian, is a stunning multimedia production that uses projected animation with over 400 puppets to reimagine the Persian epic Shahnameh for children ages 6 – 12 and their families, presented on the Playhouse Mainstage.

For the youngest theatergoers of all, The Lizard & El Sol, made specially for children ages 0 – 5 and their friends and family, will be presented in the Playhouse Courtyard, performed primarily in Spanish, but designed to be enjoyed and understood by both Spanish and non-Spanish speakers. Additionally, The Lizard & El Sol will have free public performances at select parks in the Pasadena area.

“As we begin our next century with the keys to our historic home back in our hands, there has never been a more exciting moment at Pasadena Playhouse. Our new season is fueled by this energy. It is bold, ambitious, and vibrant, offering the full spectrum of what theater can be. The Playhouse will come alive with plays and musicals, great classics and bold new works, extraordinary stories by some of the great masters of the past and thrilling new voices of today. Stories made for toddlers, devoted theatergoers, and everyone in between. All brought to life in full technicolor by some of the top artists working in Los Angeles and in the American theater. Made just for our stage and for our beloved community. We can't wait to share it with you”, Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman.

For the first time in over 50 years, Pasadena Playhouse owns its iconic property once again—an artistic home built by and for the community, now back in the hands of the people who bring it to life. By owning this historic campus, Pasadena Playhouse can unlock endless possibilities for what the theater can be in its second century, and the future starts now.

Memberships are now available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, or by calling 626-356-7529. Creative teams and casting will be announced at a later date.

MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS:

Eureka Day (September 10 – October 5, 2025)

by Jonathan Spector

When a mumps outbreak hits a progressive private school in Berkeley, the well-meaning PTA descends into full-blown chaos trying to create a perfectly inclusive vaccination policy. Spoiler: it does not go well… As passive-aggression turns into hysterical meltdown, Eureka Day brilliantly taps into the current American moment.

Amadeus (November 19 – December 14, 2025)

by Peter Shaffer

The stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Antonio Salieri, the court's celebrated musician, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Lavishly laced with biting wit, this Tony and Oscar Award-winning masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness. Embrace the intrigue of Amadeus, where the music is divine and the drama is unforgettable.

Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon (Spring 2026)

a new adaptation by Alexandra Silber

inspired by the original book by Alan Jay Lerner

lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner music by Frederick Loewe

Two American travelers lose their way in the Scottish Highlands and stumble upon Brigadoon—a mysterious village that appears for just one day every hundred years. With its lush score, live orchestra, sweeping choreography, and a newly adapted book, this beloved classic is a heart-stirring journey into a world where time stands still, and love defies all logic. Featuring the Lerner & Loewe Broadway standards “Almost Like Being In Love” and “The Heather on the Hill,” let yourself be swept away by one of the most romantic musicals ever written, as timeless as the legend itself.

Mexodus (Summer 2026)

by and featuring Brian Quijada and NYGEL D. ROBINSON

History hits the Playhouse stage in Mexodus, a pulse-pounding, live-looping hip-hop musical from the powerhouse duo Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. This groundbreaking experience explores a hidden chapter of the Underground Railroad — one that moved south, toward liberation in Mexico. Through beat, loop, and verse, Mexodus amplifies the untold story of solidarity, resilience, and resistance. It's history remixed. It's theater electrified. And it's a ride you won't want to miss.

YOUTH AND FAMILY PRODUCTIONS:

Hamid Rahmanian's Song of the North (Spring 2026)

created, designed and directed by Hamid Rahmanian

ages 6 – 12 and FAMILIES

on The Pasadena Playhouse MAINSTAGE

Created by visionary artist Hamid Rahmanian, this stunning multimedia production uses shadow puppetry and projected animation to reimagine the Persian epic Shahnameh. At its heart is Manijeh, a fierce heroine navigating a world of mythical beasts who must use all her strengths and talents to rescue her beloved, Bijan, from a perilous predicament. Hamid Rahmanian's Song of the North is an epic love story with a cast of 483 handmade puppets and a talented ensemble of actors and puppeteers, all coming together to create powerful theater for young minds ready to explore heroism, heritage, and imaginative storytelling

The Lizard & El Sol (Spring 2026)

originally developed and produced by the Alliance Theatre

ages 0 – 5 and FAMILIES

in The Pasadena Playhouse COURTYARD

and free in PARKS around our COMMUNITY

Adapted from Alma Flor Ada's cherished Mexican folktale, this vibrant, bilingual story follows a small but fearless lizard on a quest to bring back the missing sun. With live music, bold visuals, and a heartwarming message about perseverance and community, The Lizard & El Sol is a joyful first theater experience for young audiences and a celebration of the light we bring to the world.

The play is presented primarily in Spanish, but is designed to be enjoyed and understood by both Spanish and non-Spanish speakers.

MEMBERSHIPS

Membership is our form of Subscription. It is the best and most cost-effective way to celebrate the season at the Playhouse with Member exclusive options for add-on tickets. Membership packages start at $310 with flexible and fixed package options. Members receive advanced access to tickets, significant discounts on tickets, waived fees and unprecedented flexibility, allowing patrons to experience live theater on their terms.

Traditional Subscription/Classic Memberships: Receive tickets to all 5 Mainstage productions with preassigned seats for the entire season. Packages start at $360.

Dynamic Memberships: Prepaid access to all 5 Mainstage productions, allowing you to pick your seats and dates as you go (before tickets are available to the general public). Packages start at $310.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC