ETERNAL FLAMER: THE BALLAD OF JESSIE BLADE Begins At Hollywood Fringe This Week

Eternal Flamer! The Ballad of Jessie Blade begins its West Coast premiere on Saturday, June 7 at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood.

In this neon-coated farce, wide-eyed Jessie Blade flees his Midwest home for the bright lights of the City that Never Sleeps (with the same person twice), only to get sucked into a labyrinth of sex, "angel dust", and DANCE.

This totally campy 70-minute melodrama follows Jessie as he accidentally becomes the top go-go dancer at the Gomorrah Nightclub in 1980s New York. The Madam, (drag queen and owner of the club) takes Jessie under her sequined wing as he loses his innocence amid nasty competition with the club's resident dancer, the dastardly Billy Panache.

Audiences are encouraged to turn out in '80s-glam looks as the all-queer 8 person cast (playing 27 characters) takes them on the journey of a lifetime. Tickets available at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/11493?tab=tickets

Featuring James Tison (Safeword, Off-Broadway) as Jessie Blade, Ross Knight (Work In Progress, HereTV) as The Madam, Jordan Paradise as Billie Panache, Gnosis as Rudy, Joan Nelson as Mamma Blade, Giselle Austria as Muffy Diver, Sadé Ayodele as Monica, and Tanner Hayes as Skip.

Eternal Flamer! The Ballad of Jessie Blade was written by Tommy Jamerson, Josh Julian, and James Tison, having previously garnered awards at New York's Fresh Fruit Festival and Downtown Urban Arts Festival.

The West Coast premiere is directed by Matthew ZanFagna, with production design by Matthew ZanFagna and Gnosis (John Cameron Mitchell's Nation of One and New American Dream), produced by Gnosis, with associate producer Alyssa Barron.

Hollywood Fringe Festival Performances:

June 7 (2:30pm preview)

June 13 (8pm, opening)

June 15 (8:30pm)

June 21 (1:30pm)

June 27 (10pm)

