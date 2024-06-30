EMMA VS. DRAGON to Play Theatre 40 in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A reading of the new play Emma vs. Dragon, written by Mark Hein and directed by Melanie MacQueen, will play Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Admission is $10.00 and tickets are available here: http://theatre40.org

When Emma Jung realizes her famous psychoanalyst husband, Carl Jung, may be on the brink of another affair, she must decide what to do about it.

The cast includes Warren Davis, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Caroline Westheimer, Holly Sidell, and Kevin Dulude.

Theatre Forty is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills. Theatre Forty is located at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free parking is available beneath the theatre.

