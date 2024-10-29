EMMA THE MUSICAL Comes to Chance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chance Theater has announced the highly anticipated return of Jane Austen’s Emma, The Musical, directed by Chance Theater Founding Resident Artist Casey Long. This enchanting adaptation by Paul Gordon brings Austen’s timeless tale of romance and matchmaking to life on the Bette Aitken theater arts Center’s Cripe Stage from November 29, 2024, through December 22, 2024.

This special production is dedicated to the memory of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar. A devoted patron, sponsor, and cherished friend, Mary Kay served as board president and was instrumental in guiding Chance Theater to its current home in 2014. She remained one of its most passionate supporters until her passing in 2017. Her legacy of love, generosity, and commitment continues to inspire.

Set in the delightful world of Emma Woodhouse, an ambitious but misguided matchmaker, this beloved story leads audiences through comic entanglements and heartwarming discoveries. With its witty dialogue, charming score, and beloved characters, Emma, The Musical promises an unforgettable holiday experience for theatergoers of all ages.

This year’s production features an intimate, talented cast, with Mandy Foster (Big Fish) in the title role as Emma Woodhouse, Jeff Lowe (Big Fish) as George Knightley, and Sadie Alexander (Chance stage debut) as Harriet Smith. Rounding out the cast are Glenn Koppel (Little Women, Chance Resident Artist) as Mr. Woodhouse, Deva Marie Gregory (Chance stage debut) as Miss Bates, Davide Costa (Chance stage debut) as Mr. Elton, Cynthia Espinoza (Speak Up, Chance Resident Artist) as Mrs. Elton, Blake Rhiner (Chance stage debut) as Frank Churchill, Sierra Jimenez (Chance stage debut) as Jane Fairfax, Luc Clopton (Rent) as Robert Martin, Jonathon Lamer (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Mr. Weston, and Elisabeth Hunter (Chance stage debut) as Mrs. Weston.

Director Casey Long shares his enthusiasm: “I am excited to return to the world of Jane Austen and this unforgettable romantic comedy! Emma stands out as one of the funniest and most romantic stories we’ve brought to the stage. There’s a reason Austen’s work continues to resonate and inspire new adaptations, most recently with Anya Taylor-Joy in 2020.”

The talented creative team includes Lex Leigh (Sweeney Todd) as Music Director, Masako Tobaru (Ride the Cyclone, Chance Resident Artist) and James Markoski (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Production Designers, Bruce Goodrich (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Costume Designer, with Gwen Sloan (Sweeney Todd) as Associate Costume Designer, Jordan Jones (Gloria) as Stage Manager, Laurie Smits Staude as Dramaturg, Wyn Moreno (Ragtime) as Dialect Coach, James Markoski (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Audio Engineer, and Carina Leland as Assistant Stage Manager.

Community Spotlight: Gather before and after the Friday, December 13 performance for a happy hour beginning at 7:00 PM, where patrons can connect with our community partner Working Wardrobes, a nonprofit empowering people to overcome barriers and achieve success through career development. For more about their work, visit Working Wardrobes.

Post-Show Discussion: Join us for post-show discussions after every performance! Come for the stories, stay for the conversations. We invite the audience to engage with the artists and one another, fostering a more connected, compassionate, and creative community. Share your thoughts, ask questions, and deepen your experience of the production in an open and welcoming environment.

Tickets for Jane Austen’s Emma, The Musical are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.ChanceTheater.com/emma or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212. Early booking is recommended due to expected high demand.

