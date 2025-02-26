EMBRACING DIASPORIC ART: PORTRAITS OF JOAN AGAJANIAN QUINN On View At Reflectspace Gallery In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Embracing Diasporic Art: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn at ReflectSpace will present thirty-five original portraits of Quinn made by diasporic, immigrant and culturally diverse artists, on view at the ReflectSpace Gallery from Saturday, March 22 to Friday, May 23.

Selected works from Quinn's personal art collection and archive of over three hundred works will be featured in the exhibition, highlighting a distinct part of each artists' unique story and how they capture Quinn's vital and enduring presence.

Often described as the doyenne of the Los Angeles art scene, Joan Agajanian Quinn's image has been captured by more artists than any other living person. She has been painted, photographed and sculpted by many of the prolific artists she has befriended throughout her years in Los Angeles and other cities, including Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney, Larry Bell, Ed Ruscha and many more. As West Coast editor of Interview Magazine, host of The Joan Quinn Profiles and a seasoned journalist in the arts and philanthropy scene, Quinn has seamlessly moved between roles as advocate, chronicler, catalyst and friend, championing artists from diverse cultural backgrounds and across disciplines and generations. Through their work, the artists reflect the richness of cultural exchange and collaboration.

The exhibition extends into the PassageWay, where Quinn's own snapshots reveal her instinct for documenting intimate moments with legendary figures like Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. These spontaneous photographs unveil another facet of Quinn's artistic orbit, capturing her ability to be both documentarian and active participant in significant artistic circles.

Through these portraits and photographs, viewers witness decades of artistic dialogue across communities and cultures. Quinn's unwavering commitment to connecting artists, particularly those from immigrant and diasporic backgrounds, continues to echo in contemporary art. Embracing Diasporic Art: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn is curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan.

Artists Featured in the Exhibition: Ruben Amirian, Vako Armeno, Huguette Caland, Pablo Carreño, Silvina Der-Meguerditchian, Aiham Dib, Gregory Wiley Edwards, Elsa Flores Almaraz, Sophia Gasparian, Yolanda González, Nikolas Soren Goodich, Guedgian, Chaz Guest, Marc Guiragosian, Chris Hartunian, Aron Kalman, Zarko Kalmic, Anna Kostanian, Sheku Kowai, Gilbert “Magu” Luján, Joao Machado, Karine Matsakian, Ramon Ramirez, Stuart Rapeport, Jose “Prime” Reza, Samvel Saghatelian, Aram Saroyan, Wayne Shimabukuro, Reinhard Teichmann, Joey Terrill, Connor Tingley, Ruby Vartan, Don Weinstein, Felix Yegazarian, Firooz Zahedi, Zareh, and Hraztan Zeitlian.

Embracing Diasporic Art: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn

Exhibition Dates:

March 22 – May 23, 2025

Opening Reception:

Saturday, March 22, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location:

ReflectSpace / Glendale Central Library

222 East Harvard Street

Glendale, CA 91205

Phone: (818) 548-2021

