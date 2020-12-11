ELEPHANT ROOM: DUST FROM THE STARS Comes to CTG's Digital Stage

CTG Creative Collective members Steve Cuiffo, Trey Lyford and Geoff Sobelle bring "Elephant Room: Dust from the Stars" to Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage December 16 through December 20 for seven performances only. Directed by Paul Lazar, "Elephant Room: Dust from the Stars" will be free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others. Please visit www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage-plus/elephant-room-dust-from-the-stars/ for tickets and more information - these live performances have limited capacity and require reservations.

Magicians turned astro-nots Daryl Hannah, Dennis Diamond and Louie Magic return in this live, interactive sci-fi sequel to "Elephant Room, " which was produced at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in 2012. Hailed by The New York Times' Elisabeth Vincentelli as "'Wayne's World' crossbred with 'Spinal Tap' and '2001: A Space Odyssey,' simultaneously very funny and unexpectedly touching ... the most resourceful, gleefully entertaining new theater piece I have seen during the pandemic," "Elephant Room: Dust from the Stars" was commissioned and produced by Center Theatre Group and was developed with assistance and residencies from St. Ann's Warehouse with additional support from the Orchard Project and was presented as part of the 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Photo credit: Maria Baranova-Suzuki