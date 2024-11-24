EL MILAGRO DE LA GUADALUPANA, THE EXPERIENCE to Play Compton Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time worldwide, El Milagro de La Guadalupana, The Experience, an event for the whole family, will be presented in several cities around the country, with the premiere in Los Angeles. Subsequently, it will arrive in San Jose, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, El Paso, McAllen, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, and Atlanta.

This experience offers visitors an impressive sensory tour that reveres the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, making them feel as if they are in the presence of our Holy Mother. It highlights the devotion to this universal symbol of spirituality, identity, culture, and tradition, utilizing production technology in a way that has never been presented before.

Thursdays through Sundays from November 30 through December 15, El Milagro de La Guadalupana, The Experience will take place in the parking lot of Crystal Casino located at 123 E Artesia Blvd, Compton, CA 90220. Doors will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and guests of all ages are welcome. Tickets are now available at https://ticketon.com/pl/c5098757d9. Free entry for children 3 years or younger.

Guided by the stars through 4 rooms we will enter the sacred mantle to experience the presence of the Virgin of Guadalupe and live a unique moment of revelation. The tour features: an immersive room, large-format projection, interactive spaces, sound, atmosphere, and places to create memories.

A short film made with the innovative animation technique called stop motion, produced at El Taller del Chucho, the largest animation studio specializing in stop motion in the world, where Oscar-winning films have been created, will be screened. It is worth mentioning that the experience will be set to music with original pieces composed exclusively for this event.

El Milagro de la Guadalupana-The Experience is presented by Viva Music and MVS Entretenimiento.

For more information, please visit https://elmilagrodelaguadalupana.com/.

Comments