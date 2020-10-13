Dynasty Typewriter Presents Justin Sayre's DROWSENBERG

The show will take place Sunday, November 1st 8pm EST, 5pm PST.

Justin Sayre Presents their New Camp Offering, DROWSENBERG. With Drew Droege, Sam Pancake, Randy Harrison, Jenn Harris, Jeff Hiller, Ryan Garcia, Daniele Gaither, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Angela Cristantelo

After the success of Sweet Nell Productions' stellarly cast virtual camp offerings, Justin Sayre regales the masses with his 6th new play of 2020, DROWSENBERG to Livestream on November 1, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom Detrinis. The virtual showing will be live-streamed by Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. Tickets available on the Dynasty Typewriter Website.

"Camp and this collective of amazing artists are getting me through!. " says Sayre, "This is our sixth play, and with this much talent and enthusiasm, I think we could keep going!" DROWSENBERG will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (HEATHERS), Sam Pancake (A MILLION LITTLE THINGS), Jenn Harris (HIGH MAINTENANCE, SILENCE! THE MUSICAL), Jeff Hiller (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT), Ryan Garcia (COMMUNITY), Daniele Gaither (MAD TV, BOJACK HORSEMAN), Michael Cyril Creighton (HIGH MAINTENANCE, BOB'S BURGERS), Angela Cristantelo (911), and Radny Harrison (QUEER AS FOLK).

Drowsenberg is the most haunted place in all of the New York Colony in 1760. When a young heiress, Hildabelle Van Flikker, is preparing to take her place in the bustling society of New York, her guardian hires a tutor to help her acclimate herself to a new life, "down-colony." Enter Preposterous Bleck, a music teacher with a history all his own. A hilarious take on the works of Early American Lore, expect Chills and Thrills all in time for Halloween.

Justin Sayre, praised for their "deeply passionate soul and acerbic wit" by The New York Times, is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." They were hailed as one the "Funniest People in Brooklyn" by Brooklyn Magazine and among "LA's 16 Most Talented LGBT Comics" by Frontiers Magazine. Sayre's recent book, Mean, the third in their trilogy of young adult novels was released in 2019 from Penguin Books. Sayre's theatrical works have been seen at LaMaMa, The Wild Project, Ars Nova, and more. Sayre's Ravenswood Manor was recently produced at LA's Celebration Theater and hailed as "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by The Los Angeles Times. Sayre also writes for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls" and for Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.

DROWSENBERG by Justin Sayre, directed by Tom Detrinis and Stage Managed/Produced by Casey Deal will be presented on November 1, at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. Tickets are $10 and $15 if you are feeling extra generous.

Please visit https://www.dynastytypewriter.com for up to date information,

