Drag Icon Jackie Beat Announces BIG DICKENS ENERGY! Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's the most wonderful time of the year and everyone's favorite drag legend, Jackie Beat, is serving up a heapin' helpin' of holiday hijinx that yule just love.

With BIG DICKENS ENERGY, let the legendary Ghost of Christmas Trash stuff your stocking with her twisted new seasonal fare (including "Scrooge Looks Like a Lady") and a bunch of cherished chestnuts from Christmas past (like "Alcoholidays", "Sleigh Ride in Leather with You," "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Syphilis" and the pregnancy confessional "Santa's Baby").

Celebrating 35 years in drag, Jackie has become synonymous with the holiday season. After all, she's frosty, has a red nose and her heart is three sizes too small!

Jackie Beat: BIG DICKENS ENERGY

• Thursday, December 5 - Palm Springs, CA

one eleven bar (67555 East Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234)

For tickets and info, visit www.oneelevenbar.com

• Friday, December 6 - Los Angeles, CA

Catalina Bar & Grill (6725 W. Sunset Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028)

For tickets and info, visit www.catalinajazzclub.com

• Sunday, December 8 - New York, NY

The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street between Park & Madison Aves, New York NY 10016).

For tickets and info, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

• Friday, December 13 - Minneapolis, MN

Lush Lounge & Theater (990 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413)

For tickets and info, visit www.lushmpls.com

• Sunday, December 15 - Phoenix, AZ

Desert Ridge Improv (21001 N. Tatum Blvd, Phoenix AZ 85050)

For tickets and info, visit www.desertridgeimprov.com

• Monday, December 16 - San Francisco, CA

Oasis (298 11th Street San Francisco, CA 94103)

For tickets and info, visit www.sfoasis.com

• Friday, December 20 - Chicago, IL

Chicago Motor Row Showpalace (2229 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago IL 60616)

For tickets and info, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

• Saturday, December 21 - Nashville, TN

Play Nashville (1519 Church Street, Nashville, TN37203)

For tickets and info, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

• Sunday, December 22 - Louisville, KY

Play Louisville (1101 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY 40206)

For tickets and info, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

• Thursday, December 26 - Seattle, WA

The Mix (6006 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108)

Tix and info available at MissJackieBeat.com

• Friday, December 27 - San Diego, CA

Urban MO's (308 University Ave, San Diego, 92103)

For tickets and info, visit www.urbanmos.com.

It all started so innocently in New York City in 1998 with Jesus Christ, It's Your Birthday!, a delightful non-denominational holiday tribute featuring such seasonal fare as "Sleigh Ride in Leather With You" and "Black Christmas." When the show was prominently featured in The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Right's 1998 Report on Anti-Catholicism, an annual holiday tradition was born. Beat's holiday shows, including How The Bitch Stole Christmas, Give 'Til It Hurts, O Holy Hell, and Blew Christmas, have been performed at venues nationally.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne. For more info visit MissJackieBeat.com.

Comments