Downey Theatre Announces Rescheduled Dates For GREASE and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Sing-Along Concerts

The Downey Theatre has announced rescheduled dates for its upcoming concert performances of Beauty and the Beast and Grease.

Beauty and the Beast is now set for Sunday, March 20, 2022, and Grease is set for Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Tickets are now on sale at the Downey Theatre box office or by calling (562) 861-8211. Previous ticket holders have several options, including retaining their tickets for use on the rescheduled dates.

Learn more about the shows below!

Beauty and the Beast

The Downey Theatre invites you to "Be our Guest" at Disney's animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" - a movie Sing-Along. This interactive presentation of Disney's favorite classic has been customized with on-screen lyrics for all the songs so that audiences can sing along! Your hosts will introduce each performance and in addition, goody bags are available for purchase and audience members are encouraged to participate. Add to the fun by dressing up as a favorite character from the film!

Grease

If you're "Hopelessly Devoted" to Grease, you won't want to miss this fun sing-along screening of the iconic musical in all its colorful big-screen glory at the Downey Theatre. Hand jive in the aisles, enjoy specialty treats and drinks and get ready to fall in love with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John all over again as you sing along to "You're the One That I Want," "Beauty School Dropout," "Summer Nights" and all of the film's big hits. This social screening is a great date night or a springtime treat for the whole family. Because this is a Sing-Along, we'll have the lyrics up onscreen to help every Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, and Kenickie in the audience get in on the fun.