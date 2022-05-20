Devonte Hynes With LA Phil Added to The Ford in July

Devonté Hynes (a.k.a. Blood Orange) joins forces with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli in an additional concert for The Ford's 2022 summer season. The Select Classical Works program will feature new arrangements of his piano concerto, Happenings, and his cello concerto, Origin, for full orchestra. Hynes will also draw on his film scores in both solo and duo piano performances, joined by author and celebrated contemporary classical pianist Adam Tendler.

The performance is on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 8 p.m.



Best known for his recordings under the name Blood Orange, Hynes has been a champion of the vulnerable or dispossed as a songwriter, while channeling his classical and R&B influences into something new. As a composer, he recently collaborated with Third Coast Percussion on the classical GRAMMY-nominated album Fields, in addition to scoring a number of projects for film and TV, including Luca Guadagnino's We Are Who We Are for HBO, the film Queen & Slim and more. The range of his musical appetites led The New York Times Magazine to describe him as a "polymath musician [who is] a whole new model of artist, daubing his signature sensibility over music, film, dance, and everything else he touches."



Tickets for the entire summer season at The Ford are available at theford.com or at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Ford Box Office opens two hours before showtime during the season. For COVID-19 protocol information, here.





