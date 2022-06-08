Dark Comedy BECAUSE WE'RE FAMILY to Have World Premiere at 25th Annual Dances With Films Festival

The new feature film BECAUSE WE'RE FAMILY, a dark comedy, co-directed by first time directors Angela Stern and Christine Nyhart is set to make its World Premiere at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles, CA on June 15th. The film is based off Sterns' short play "Mama's Eggnog" which was honored as one of the 30 finalists in the 2016 Samuel French Off Off-Broadway Short Play Festival.

BECAUSE WE'RE FAMILY stars C. Thomas Howell (E.T., The Outsiders), Josh Drennen (The Staircase), Tyler Meridith (Pig, The Longer Day Of Happiness), Milo Stern, Milana Stern, Victor Wells, Angela Stern (The Turtle Light), and Christine Nyhart (Script Sup on Seinfeld and The Larry David Show), and was produced by Alyssa Roehrenbeck (Here Awhile and Seaside).

BECAUSE WE'RE FAMILY, follows the dysfunctionality that ensues between three siblings who come together to deal with the sudden loss of their mother.

While Dallas and Kourtney have been coping with their mother's death for over a month, their youngest sibling, Belinda finally returns from Tibet in time to collectively witness their mother's cremation. The three then return to their childhood home to live and grieve together for the holidays.

All dressed up to take their kids out for trick or treating on Halloween, Belinda surprises the siblings by announcing that she is planning to take their mothers ashes to her home country of Trinidad per her final wishes. Dallas and Kourtney are sure she should stay right on the mantle in their family home and think their sister is up to her usual outlandish ways. After a few weeks of arguing leads to a Thanksgiving blowout, Dallas kicks Belinda out of the house, and she is forced to spend time down the street, in a run-down hotel, alone.

As Christmas approaches, and Kourtney is cleaning out her mother's closet, she discovers that Belinda was right all along about her mother's final wish.

Reunited under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday, the family realizes that some holiday traditions are just too difficult to digest.

"We came from very different worlds, worked in different mediums but from the moment we shared a stage in acting class, we knew we were going to create "something" together said co-director Angela Stern. "When both of our mothers passed away in the same year, the inspiration for that "something" took root. From the ashes of profound loss, our collaboration took shape."

Co-director Christine Nyhart added, "Our hope is that every viewer walks away from the film with the desire to examine their own relationships, with a fresh perspective on what it means to love, forgive, and ultimately accept those that they count as family."

Tickets to attend the premiere of the film BECAUSE WE'RE FAMILY can be purchased directly on the Dances With Films website at: https://danceswithfilms.com/because-were-family/

For more information on the feature film BECAUSE WE'RE FAMILY, check out the website: https://www.becausewerefamilymovie.com