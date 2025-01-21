Dance Camera West Reveals the DCW 2025 Fest Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2025 Dance Camera West (DCW), will celebrate its 25th year as the world-renowned, Los Angeles-based organization committed to exploring dance on screen.

Dance Camera West 2025 will take place on Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, atop the beautiful hilltop Barnsdall Art Park (4800 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027) with a special presentation at the Philosophical Research Society (3910 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027).

Single tickets are $25 and a full festival pass—which includes all screenings and receptions and the creation lab is $250. Student discounts available.

Dance Camera West 2025 will showcase a curated selection of 50+ films from 20 countries that represent the pinnacle of dance film creativity—each making its World, U.S., or Los Angeles premiere.

This year, programs will include DCW’s signature VISIBILITY program premieres, a retrospective of Los Angeles choreographer David Roussève, a world premiere feature doc from Benjamin Millepied’s Paris Dance Project, LA POPS UP, curated by Kitty McNamee | Hysterica, celebrating L.A.’s unique industry choreographers, plus a reprise screening of Wim Wender’s iconic dance film PINA in 3D.



The Film Programs feature premieres of short and documentary films are by U.S. and international artists including Ryan Heffington, Mike Tyus & Luca Renzi, Nina McNeeley, Sara Silkin, Gabri Christa, Cara Hagan, Mitchell Rose, Keith Glassman, and many more!

The 2025 edition will also include a five day co-creation lab for filmmakers and dancers, artist Q&As, and receptions to enrich the community experience.

For more information on DCW, please visit http://www.dancecamerawest.org.

