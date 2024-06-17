Dance Artist Christina Evans Premieres TOGETHER FOREVER At This Years Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance artist Christina Evans' Together Forever will premiere as part of this years Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Intrigue is brewing for the first ever Hollywood Fringe show to grace Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Set on the cemetery's spectacular Clark Island, Evans intertwines timeless epitaphs with dance, evoking a surreal ode to Hollywood that honors life, legacy and love.

“I crafted the performance after spending days moving through the tombstones at Hollywood Forever, and feeling the timely reminder that love and connection are at the center of our humanity” Evans

Promising to stir heartstrings, the show also provides the audience an opportunity to write their own legacy.

Evans is a Los Angeles based dance artist and actress whose previous show TOYS delved into sex trafficking and won multiple awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She is the recipient of an Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship, and can be seen dancing in the smash hit documentary ‘That Sugar Film'. Her recent site-specific dance film series was created in the ancient cave sites of Northern Spain.

Show Dates:

June 26 @ 7pm, June 28 @ 7pm, June 30 @ 6pm

Venue:

Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Outdoor Space)

6000 Santa Monica Boulevard

Tickets $10:

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/11092

Comments