DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Reveals Cast of Los Angeles Run

Broadway in Hollywood and Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern will welcome an exciting lineup of guest performers for the show’s Los Angeles engagement at The Montalban Theatre.

Running from November 25, 2025, through January 4, 2026, the production will feature appearances by Jack Lepiarz, Neil Newbon, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar, Devora Wilde, and Anjali Bhimani alongside the North American tour cast.

Lepiarz, also known as “Jacques Ze Whipper,” will step into the role of Mischief from November 25–December 2. Neil Newbon, the award-winning performer and avid D&D fan, will join as Magic from December 2–7.

From December 9–14, acclaimed Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar will take on the role of Magic while award-winning voiceover artist Erika Ishii appears as Might. Devora Wilde, recognized for her work in voice acting and television, will perform as Magic from December 16–21.

The LA run will conclude with Anjali Bhimani, beloved actress and TTRPG legend, returning to Mischief from December 30 through January 4.

They will join a company led by cast members from the groundbreaking New York City production, including Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge, and Alex Stompoly.

An immersive theatrical event, Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern brings the world’s greatest roleplaying game to the stage with a combination of comedy, heart, and audience-shaped storytelling. Each night delivers a different adventure where the roll of the dice and the choices of the crowd determine the outcome.

