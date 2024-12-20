DOG MAN Book Will Be Given Away at Performance of CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A special Book Giveaway of the latest installment of the Dog Man series, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, will take place at the January 4th and 5th performances of TheaterWorksUSA’s Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical currently playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. The book giveaway, a gift from author and illustrator Dav Pilkey, is for the evening performances – 7pm on the 4th and 5pm on the 5th – with a surprise appearance by a special guest on both evenings.

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins is the latest unforgettable book in the #1 worldwide bestselling series from Pilkey, the acclaimed graphic novelist and award-winning illustrator. With Pilkey’s trademark humor and heart, the Dog Man series celebrates creativity and imagination and explores universally positive messages including the importance of doing good and striving to become a better version of one’s self. Since the series launched to critical acclaim in August 2016, there are more than 60 million copies of the Dog Man books in print, making it one of the bestselling graphic novel series of all time.

Tickets and information are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org for this opportunity, and for continuing performances of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical, a hilarious musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander—the team that created Dog Man: The Musical.

This production is part of CTG: FWD which began with theatrical special events, community gatherings, and legacy projects and now expands to include an eclectic offering of plays and musicals at Center Theatre Group venues. Last season CTG: FWD also presented TheatreworksUSA’s productions of Dog Man: The Musical to completely sold out houses at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical.

TheaterWorksUSA's Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack said, "It's gratifying to watch young people and families respond to these two clever, funny musicals the way they respond to Dav Pilkey's remarkable books which celebrate kindness, individuality and fearless creativity."

Laurel Graeber in her New York Times review said, “This family-oriented romp, set in a swamp ‘right this minute,’ features obstreperous tadpoles, a bionic butterflyfish and a sweet-natured feline hero — all characters that spring from the imagination of Dav Pilkey, the delightfully subversive author of such best-selling children’s graphic-novel series as ‘Captain Underpants’ and ‘Dog Man.’”

This musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander; adapted from the Cat Kid Comic Club series of books by Dav Pilkey.

The direction and choreography are by Marlo Hunter. Associate direction and choreography is by Sara Andreas. Tour music direction is by Connor Doran. Set design is by Cameron Anderson, costume design is by Jen Caprio, lighting design is by David Lander, co-sound design is by Scott Stauffer and Jesse Desrosiers, puppet design/ fabrication is by AchesonWalsh Studios, and orchestrations are by Brad Alexander.

