DANNY BOY Opens Next Month at The Other Space @ The Actors Company

Danny Boy, a play written and directed by Michael J. Harney, will be presented by Lightning Horse Productions. Performances are at The Other Space @ The Actors Company, 916 A North Formosa Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90046. Previews September 16 through September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Friday, September 19, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Ends Sunday, October 19.

Danny showed promise as a talented writer. Crushed by publishing house rejections and a troubled past, he now ekes out a living as a street clown, entertaining children in the park. At least he gets to make them smile.

From playwright/ director Michael J. Harney: "This is the story of a man deep in the throes of spiritual struggle , crushed by addiction and sorrow. It's a modern Pagliacci set in the turmoil of addiction, depicting a man trapped within the confines of self....

"The story unfolds in Danny's messy, bygone-era apartment, where the disarray mirrors his internal grief and chaos. Various characters enter his "cell" as shepherds of both new paths to freedom as well as self imposing oppression. They offer notions of love and freedom alongside temptation and further imprisonment . The action of the play centers on Danny's struggle to emerge from his pain and experience the freedom of a new life.

"Eventually, a woman named Christine enters his life, becoming his confidante and guiding him to break through with her to a happiness he had only dreamt of. This play depicts a soul's journey through darkness, into light, and ultimately beyond."

The cast includes Kevin Kelly, Marie Broderick, Lisa Richards, Robert Kerbeck , Ralph Guzzo, Craig Barnett, Carla Barnett, Oscar Best, and Daniel V. Graulau.

Playwright/director Michael J. Harney's previous play was The Awful Grace of God. A working character actor, he currently appears in recurring roles on two television series, The Better Sister and NCIS: Origins. He also appeared as "Sam Healy" in Orange Is the New Black for Netflix and "General Hugh Valentine" on Project Blue Book for The History Channel. Some of his recurring roles have been on True Detective (Season One), Deadwood, Weeds, NYPD Blue, and many more. His film work includes RZA's new film One Spoon of Chocolate, The Iron Claw, The Banker, Erin Brockovich, Ocean's 13, A Star Is Born (2018), and many more. He has appeared on Broadway (On the Waterfront) and in over 80 OFF and OFF-OFF Broadway plays. He is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio.

