DANNY BOY Extends Run at The Actors Company Through October

Lightning Horse Productions has announced that Danny Boy, written and directed by Michael J. Harney, will add performances and extend its run at The Other Space @ The Actors Company through Saturday, October 25, 2025. Regular performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Danny Boy tells the story of a once-promising writer who, crushed by rejection and haunted by a troubled past, makes a living as a street clown entertaining children in the park. Within his cluttered apartment, characters enter as both guides toward freedom and agents of despair, as Danny struggles to break free from addiction and sorrow. The arrival of Christine offers him a path toward light and the possibility of new life.

Harney calls the piece “a modern Pagliacci set in the turmoil of addiction, depicting a man trapped within the confines of self... This play depicts a soul’s journey through darkness, into light, and ultimately beyond.”

The cast includes Kevin Kelly, Marie Broderick, Lisa Richards, Robert Kerbeck, Ralph Guzzo, Craig Barnett, Carla Barnett, Oscar Best, and Daniel V. Graulau.

Performances run through October 25, 2025, at The Other Space @ The Actors Company, 916 A North Formosa Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90046. Tickets: $30; students and seniors $25; previews $20.

