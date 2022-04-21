Cue & A With Robert Kraft Featuring Michael Abels Comes to The Broad Stage in June

The Broad Stage continues their live series Cue & A with Robert Kraft on June 1, 2022. This evening features conversation, clips, commentary, live demonstrations and an audience Q & A with two-time Emmy-nominated composer and pianist Michael Abels, composer of scores for Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and "Us."



Cue & A is moderated by Kraft, Academy Award-nominee and President of Music at 20th Century Fox from 1994 to 2012. At Fox, Kraft was in charge of scores and soundtracks for over 300 feature films, as well as dozens of TV shows. Highlights during his tenure there include the record-breaking scores and soundtracks from "Titanic", "Avatar", "Moulin Rouge!", "Garden State", "Walk The Line", "Once", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Life of Pi".



An original Broad Stage production celebrating the power of film scores by today's most game-changing composers, Cue & A centers The Broad Stage's commitment to advancing the art and visibility of contemporary composers in all genres of music.

Two-time Emmy-nominated composer MICHAEL ABELS is best-known for his scores for the Oscar-winning film "Get Out", and for Jordan Peele's "Us", for which Abels won the World Soundtrack Award, the Jerry Goldsmith Award, and multiple critics' awards. The hip-hop influenced score for US was short-listed for the Oscar, and was named "Score of the Decade" by The Wrap. Abels is co-founder of the Composers Diversity Collective, an advocacy group to increase visibility of composers of color in film, game and streaming media.



Abels' concert music has been performed by the New York Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony, and many other ensembles. As guest conductor of "Get Out Live to Film", Abels has led orchestras like the National Symphony and the San Francisco Symphony. Several of his orchestral works have been recorded by the Chicago Sinfonietta, including "Delights & Dances," and "Global Warming."



Recent premieres include the docuseries "Allen v. Farrow" for HBO, the film "Nightbooks" for Netflix, and "At War With Ourselves" with Nikky Finney for the Kronos Quartet. Upcoming projects include Jordan Peele's "Nope," "Chevalier" for Searchlight, and the opera "Omar," co-composed with GRAMMY-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens.





Robert Kraft is an award-winning songwriter, film composer, recording artist and record producer. In 2013, Kraft started Kraftbox Entertainment, which is currently in production on projects across several platforms, including the feature film "Rapper's Delight" at TriStar Studios, with co-producers Paula Wagner and Stephanie Allain, to be directed by Justin Simien.



In 2017, Kraft produced the award-winning independent film, "SCORE: A Film Music Documentary," which is in development as a TV series. In partnership with Quincy Jones, Kraft is also producing "Jazz Ambassadors" at Blumhouse TV, the true story of a jazz band that toured the Middle East during the Cold War.



As a songwriter, Kraft has earned nominations for an Academy Award, two GRAMMY Awards and two Golden Globes. In 1989, Kraft co-produced all of the Oscar- and GRAMMY Award-winning songs on the multi-platinum soundtrack of "The Little Mermaid" including the Academy Award-winning song, "Under The Sea".



At Fox Music, Kraft also supervised the music for 20th Century Fox Television hits such as "Family Guy", "Ally McBeal", "X-Files", "24", and "The Simpsons". Under his leadership, Fox Music garnered 11 Academy Award nominations for Best Score and/or Best Song (winning 4 Academy Awards), 20 Golden Globe nominations (including 5 Golden Globe Awards), 61 Emmy nominations (11 awards) and 50 GRAMMY nominations (winning 14 awards).



Tickets, starting at $55, are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.

