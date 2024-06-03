Conundrum Theatre Company to Present LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at The El Portal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company will paint Los Angeles PINK with the fun, upbeat Legally Blonde: The Musical, performing at the El Portal Theatre from June 21-23, 2024.

Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the famous 2001 film, follows Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority queen who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. Despite facing skepticism and challenges from her peers and professors, Elle remains true to herself and shows her intelligence and capability. The story is a vibrant journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and staying true to one's identity.

Under the creative leadership of seasoned director Mirai, music director Jonny Perl, and choreographer Marcus S. Daniel, the show is sure to bring high energy, catchy songs, and a positive message, making it a feel-good experience from start to finish.

The talented cast of Legally Blonde features Paloma Malfavón (Elle Woods), Drew Maidment (Emmett Forrest), Avery Bebon (Vivienne Kensington), Zach Troutman (Warner Huntington III), Grant Garry (Professor Callahan), Analisa Idalia (Brooke Wyndham), Rory Gill-Smith (Enid Hoopes), Jess Jani (Margot), Kelly Ciurczak (Serena), Riayn Christina (Pilar), and Steven Michael (Kyle), and supporting cast members Christina Martino, Christine J'Mae, Danny Holmberg, Donnie Riddle, Ellie Martino, Eric Millard, Ethan Mullen, Ewa Tonia, Jillian Stern, Jordan Nitsch, Keeley Bell, Leo Tamez, Mara Greene, Melanie Uba, Michael Angel, Natalie Kahn, Norman Thatch, Rachel Yoffe, Roni Gayer, Sofia Gutierrez, Spencer Scruggs, and Tessa Stokes.

The show's creative production team includes Bouket Fingerhut (Producer), Aliza Berger (Assistant Director), Mallory Wynne (Assistant Music Director), Jack Colyer (Assistant Choreographer), Kelly Frisch (Stage Manager), Ashley DeFrancesco (Assistant Stage Manager), Fiona Burrows (Marketing), D'Angelo Reyes (Set Designer), Catt Pitt (Scenery and Prop Designer), Kristen Pickrell (Costume Designer), Jett LaFever (Make-Up/Hair Designer), Ariella Fiore (Intimacy Director), Michael Thorpe (Lighting Designer), CJ Flanagan (Sound Mixer), and Danica Waitley (Dog Trainer).

As Conundrum Theatre Company works to make the arts as accessible as possible, tickets for the show are only $25 each and can be purchased online at elportaltheatre.com/legallyblonde.html

The Sunday, June 23rd performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

For more information on Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media. Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors.

