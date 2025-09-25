Colburn School to Present ART OF SONG FESTIVAL Curated By James Conlon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Colburn School will present its Art of Song Festival, curated by LA Opera Music Director James Conlon, bringing together legendary performers and rising young talents for a two-day celebration of the art song tradition. The festival takes place Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19, 2025, and tickets are available now.

The festival will feature mezzo-sopranos Frederica “Flicka” von Stade and Susan Graham, pianist Kevin Murphy, and James Conlon alongside singers from LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program and the Ravinia Festival’s Steans Institute, as well as piano students from the studio of Colburn faculty member Fabio Bidini. These acclaimed artists and emerging voices will come together in concert, masterclasses, and discussions that celebrate the expressive power of song.

“Song is one of the most universal forms of human expression, and with the Art of Song Festival, Colburn celebrates a genre that is both rooted in tradition and full of new possibilities,” said Sel Kardan, President and CEO of the Colburn School. “We are grateful for our partnership with James Conlon, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the beauty of art song up close, while celebrating legendary artists along with the next generation of singers and pianists.”

“Art song is a uniquely intimate way to experience the beauty of music and poetry together,” said James Conlon. “I am delighted to work with our renowned guests and rising young talents for this inaugural festival at Colburn, and I look forward to sharing the power and richness of this timeless art form.”

The festival opens on Saturday, October 18, with two masterclasses. Susan Graham and Kevin Murphy will work with the Ravinia Singers from the Steans Institute, while James Conlon and Frederica von Stade will lead an additional session. On Sunday, October 19, Conlon, Graham, von Stade, and Murphy will host a pre-concert discussion before performing a program of works by Berlioz, Debussy, Korngold, Schubert, Weill, and more.

