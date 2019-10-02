Civic Arts Plaza's HOLLYWOOD ON STAGE to Feature Adam Pascal

The three resident companies announced their second concert together, this time in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, on October 12th at 8:00pm at the Kavli Theatre.

5-Star Theatricals, New West Symphony and Pacific Festival Ballet will present "Hollywood on Stage" featuring music, song and dance, from the stage to screen and back to the stage again. The concert and VIP Dinner before the show are expected to raise more than $100,000 for the three companies, monies to be used for operating and performance costs of professional theatre, symphony orchestra and ballet, right here in Ventura County.

In addition to the anniversary concert the resident companies will be honoring Thousand Oaks City Councilmember Claudia Bill-de le Peña and Dr. Ron de le Peña as the recipients of the 2019 "Muse of the Year" award. Their extraordinary leadership in the community, dedication to philanthropy, and their commitment to the performing arts have earned the respect, gratitude and awe of many local arts organizations. They are helping make a difference in this community and changing lives forever.

"The resident companies have been the backbone of this theatre and the community for the last 25 years," says Barry McComb, Cultural Affairs Director for the theatres. "We are proud to host this one of a kind celebration of the performing arts in Thousand Oaks"

"I'm thrilled to mark my inaugural season with our partner resident companies and to celebrate our 25thanniversary by performing together," said Michael Christie, recently appointed music director of New West Symphony and GRAMMY® Award winner. "We're bringing the best of performing arts together into a showcase of favorites from screen and stage, featuring Broadway stars from 5-Star Theatricals, dancers from Pacific Festival Ballet, and the New West Symphony orchestra."

"Between our three companies we have some of the most talented artists in all of Ventura County, but few members of the community avail themselves to the diversity of these performances," says Michael Maselli, executive director of the Pacific Festival Ballet. "This concert is intended to expose people to talents and experiences they may have never witnessed before and, by doing so, we hope to build new levels of appreciation and support for the arts."

Funds raised at the concert performance will not only support the operations of the three companies but will help continue to fund the many community outreach and education programs that are central to each organization's core mission. The New West Symphony provides a number of educational opportunities for local youth through its annual Symphonic Adventures concerts, its traveling Music Van and the Laby Harmony Project of Ventura County. 5-Star Theatricals' "Beyond the Footlights" provides enhanced theatre experiences for underserved children, in-need seniors and active military who have enjoyed productions at no charge. And the Pacific Festival Ballet's partnerships with the Thousand Oaks Alliance for the Arts, Support the Kids Program, and Project Plié enable the arts to reach thousands of underserved children, some for the very first time.

"We are truly looking forward to once again collaborating between our three organizations and at the same time honoring this incredible couple," says Cindy Murray, Executive Director of 5-Star Theatrcials. "And we're particularly proud of having Adam Pascal, from the orginal Broadway cast of RENT and star of our upcoming production of THE MUSIC MAN, join us for this amazing production."

Tickets to "Hollywood On Stage" concert are available through Ticketmaster or at civicartsplaza.com. Information regarding sponsorships for the the pre-concert VIP Dinner is available at www.newwestsymphony.org.





