City of West Hollywood Presents Free Theatre in the Parks: Pacific Opera Project's CINDERELLA STORY

The City of West Hollywood's Free Theatre in the Parks will present a mashup opera of Jules Massenet and Gioacchino Rossini's Cinderella, playing at Kings Road Park.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
The City of West Hollywood's Free Theatre in the Parks will present a mashup opera of Jules Massenet and Gioacchino Rossini's story of Cinderella, playing at Kings Road Park for six-performances-only beginning Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. and running Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Kings Road Park is located at 1000 N. Kings Road. Attendance is free; seating is first-come, first-served. RSVP is requested at https://cinderella-weho2024.eventbrite.com

This free theatre experience is presented by Pacific Opera Project (POP) and the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division. Taking the best music and funniest scenes from both Massenet's Cendrillon and Rossini's Cenerentola, and adding in a little bit of POP magic, POP's Cinderella Story tells a young girl's whirlwind love story from housemaid to princess. With twists, turns, and tricks at every corner, and featuring a handsome prince charming, two very evil stepsisters, and an overly dramatic king, this hilarious new take is bound to leave you feeling "happily ever after!"

POP's family-friendly 90-minute production of Cinderella Story is directed by Jack Zager and will feature cast members Lydia Brown, Jessica Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Byron Mayes, Christina Pezzarossi, Dominic Salvati, Emily Scott, and Christopher Walters, and will be sung in English with a live piano.

Founded in 2011, Los Angeles's Pacific Opera Project (POP) provides quality opera that is accessible, affordable, and entertaining. POP hosts hundreds of new opera-goers each season, while welcoming back a growing number of opera enthusiasts, producing close to 50 operas in more than eleven seasons.The City of West Hollywood's Arts Division delivers a broad array of arts programs including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), Arts Grants, City Poet Laureate, Drag Laureate, Free Theatre in the Parks, Human Rights Speakers Series, Library Exhibits, Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), WeHo Pride Arts Festival, and WeHo Reads. For more information about City of West Hollywood arts programming, please visit www.weho.org/arts. 




Comments

