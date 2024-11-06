Citizen Skull Management Signs Carolyn Bridget Kennedy Across The Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mandy Del Rio and Citizen Skull Management (CSP Management) have signed award-winning Actor and Filmmaker Carolyn Bridget Kennedy to theatrical and commercial representation. Carolyn, a comedy and improv maven, appears in the 4th season of the Award-winning Netflix original series "The Umbrella Academy" and in ABC Studios comedy series "How to Die Alone". Her own projects have garnered over 150 awards from film festivals around the globe, including wins for Leading Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy.

"I am thrilled to expand my representation with Citizen Skull across the board by adding Mandy to my incredible team. She is industrious, tireless and enthusiastic - all wonderful traits to have in a manager", said Kennedy.

Del Rio is a talent manager with over 10 years of industry experience, including 6 years in casting. Her work spans both sides of the camera giving her a deep understanding of the creative process.

"I'm beyond excited to represent Carolyn as her manager. She has such a strong presence and work ethic, and it's an honor to be part of her journey. I'm confident that together we'll accomplish great things", said Del Rio.

Citizen Skull owner Mark Myers said, "We couldn't be more delighted to be representing Carolyn across the board. We are incredibly excited to have this award-winning actor on our roster and now we can completely be her partner in all aspects of her career".

Carolyn is in the performance track at The Groundlings in Los Angeles, having also completed the Upright Citizens Brigade and The Second City programs. She has studied dramatic acting with Larry Moss, Jason Alexander, and Director Howard Deutch at The Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Del Rio adds to Kennedy's existing U.S. representation of Jonathan Reiner (VO) at Citizen Skull; Theo Caesar (Theatrical) and Amy Khach (Commercial) at 90210 Talent; Canadian representation Jessica Martins at HERO Artists; and publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.

Citizen Skull Management's team of managers represent the best in talent across a multitude of creative media, including writers, actors, and directors. They provide individualized attention to work with their clients so that they can achieve their career goals. https://www.citizenskull.com/citizen-skull-management

Photo credit: Michael Roud

Comments