Cirque Du Soleil's VOLTA LA and OC Come to Los Angeles

Cirque du Soleil returns to Los Angeles and Orange County with VOLTA, a captivating voyage of discovery! Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them.



Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83. VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles January 18--February 23, 2020 and at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18--April 19, 2020.



The San Francisco Chronicle gave VOLTA its highest rating: "A supercharged VOLTA soars!" The San Francisco Examiner said, "Truly mindblowing ... it's worth the price of admission." Chris Jones in the Chicago Tribune wrote, "VOLTA is thrilling because of the acts. Period. They're all totally fabulous."



Catey Sullivan in the Chicago Sun Times said, "VOLTA is one of the best Cirque shows in their repertoire. A visually arresting extravaganza ... a vivid reminder of the world's impossible beauty."

Tickets are now on sale by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Discover our Hennessy Black VIP Experience package, which includes a cocktail reception with open bar and hors d'oeuvres inspired by the show, access to the best seats for greater comfort, complimentary parking and more!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You