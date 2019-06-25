Cirque Du Soleil VOLTA Gets Los Angeles Premiere At Dodger Stadium

Cirque du Soleil returns to Los Angeles and Orange County with VOLTA, a captivating voyage of discovery! Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them.

Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83. VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles January 18--February 23, 2020 and at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18--April 19, 2020.

Tickets are now on sale by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Discover our Hennessy Black VIP Experience package, which includes a cocktail reception with open bar and hors d'oeuvres inspired by the show, access to the best seats for greater comfort, complimentary parking and more!



Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.

The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show. VOLTA's creative team comprises 15 creators under the artistic guidance of Jean-François Bouchard:





